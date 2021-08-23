Rabada Launches Talent Agency

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has lauched a talent agency that he hopes will assist athletes and artists in maximising their earning potential. Bongani speaks to Kagiso Rabada.
As we celebrate African traditional medicine day, Fractional Professor at the University of KwaZulu Natal is calling on the President for a Ministry of African Traditional Medicine to be responsible for driving the traditional medicine agenda in the interest of the majority of South Africans. Bongani speaks Prof. Nceba Gqaleni, Fractional Research Professor, University Of Kwazulu-Nata.
20 year mission ends the US has finally pulled out of Afghanistan.
A Football hero returns Cristiano Ronaldo’s back at Manchester United.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Research has revealed that a new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 has been detected in South Africa. Researchers from the NICD and the KZN Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform, KRISP, say it was first detected in May 2021 during the country’s third wave of infections. Bongani speaks to Prof. Burtram Fielding, Virologist, University Of The Western Cape.
The Constitutional Court is this week expected to deliver its judgment on the application by the IEC to postpone the local government elections. The municipal elections were initially scheduled for October 27 2021 in line with a constitutional five-year limit placed on the tenure of municipal councils.. Bongani Speaks to Prof. Ivor Sarakinsky, Wits School Of Governance.
The breakfast show received lots of queries from listeners complaining about water shortages across Johannesburg, for an update Bongani speaks to Rand Water Spokesperson, Gregg Mulzack.
Nongogo is a play about a prostitute, is set to open at the Playhouse in Durban. Written by the legendary Athol Fugard, the classic play is staged as part of the 25th Annual South African Women's Arts Festival.Bongani speaks to Veteran actor and director Bheki Mkhwane
