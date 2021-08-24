Bongani reflects on his experience after visiting Mandela’s Houghton Home

The presidential home of former head of state Nelson Mandela has been converted into a boutique hotel called Sanctuary Mandela. The house has been refurbished and is expected to cater to world leaders and "people who aspire to the inspiration of this global icon. Bongani reflects on his visit to the house with Sello Hatang, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.