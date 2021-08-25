What’s Gone Viral - 'Shooting star', 'meteor-like' object spotted over Pretoria

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Kenya's Court of Appeal has rejected a government bid to make fundamental changes to its constitution, this is a new blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who had initiated the controversial proposals, Crystal Orderson unpacks with Bongani.
Japanese crime & punishment as a crime boss is sentenced to death.
Food contamination a strange & deliberate act in London.
Leading fibre provider Vuma has partnered with the Safe-Hub in Alexandra to kick-start its soccer-led PlayMaker mentorship and life skills programme, designed to equip the township’s young people with sustainable skills for a better future. Bongani speaks to Theodore Vena, The Programme Manager At Safe-Hub Alexandra.
Ayanda Dlodlo is back in the public service and administration portfolio, Corruption, nepotism, a bloated public service are still some of the thorny issues she will have to deal with, the minister unpacks her plans for her department. Bongani speaks to Ayanda Dlodlo, Newly Appointed Minister Of Public Service & Administration.
The Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse wants Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to extend the deadline for expired drivers licenses or risk thousands of motorists driving without valid cards. The current deadline is 31 August. Bongani Speaks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenag
In 2016, then-SAA group treasurer Cynthia Stimpel blew the whistle to the National Treasury about a potential corrupt deal between the airline and BNP Capital and lost her job as a result. Since then Stimpel's life has been in danger, where she was followed by strangers. Bongani speaks to Cynthia Stimpel, Whistleblower & Former SAA Treasurer.
China’s school Ideology all based on the thoughts of chairman Xi.
The Nirvana baby the kid from the band’s album cover is suing.
After 13 years of legal wrangling and attempts to get Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe impeached, the Judicial Service Commission has voted for Hlophe to be impeached. The judge president was found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of then ANC president Jacob Zuma. Bongani speaks to Justice Johan Kriegler, Freedom Under Law Chairperson, Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary, CASAC