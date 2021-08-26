The cost of Whistleblowing

In 2016, then-SAA group treasurer Cynthia Stimpel blew the whistle to the National Treasury about a potential corrupt deal between the airline and BNP Capital and lost her job as a result. Since then Stimpel’s life has been in danger, where she was followed by strangers. Bongani speaks to Cynthia Stimpel, Whistleblower & Former SAA Treasurer.