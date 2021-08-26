Judge John Hlophe to face Impeachment

After 13 years of legal wrangling and attempts to get Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe impeached, the Judicial Service Commission has voted for Hlophe to be impeached. The judge president was found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of then ANC president Jacob Zuma. Bongani speaks to Justice Johan Kriegler, Freedom Under Law Chairperson, Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary, CASAC



