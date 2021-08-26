Whistleblowers Need Protection

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
Everything You Need to Know About Psoriasis Dermatologist, Dr. Robert Weis has described psoriasis as an inflammatory skin disorder that is usually inherited and not contagio... 29 August 2021 7:37 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 10, 173 new cases and 274 deaths The Health Department says 11,993,615 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 29 August 2021 6:13 AM
Parts of SA gripped by icy temperatures with snowfall expected in WC & NC Strong winds and heavy downpours are expected to continue throughout the weekend and will be spreading to some parts of the countr... 28 August 2021 2:55 PM
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democr... 26 August 2021 11:58 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors' The Money Show interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, about their performance over the past year. 26 August 2021 8:49 PM
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September. 25 August 2021 8:42 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
WATCH: Young boy walks away unscathed after ceiling fan falls on top of him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 8:58 AM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Whistleblowers Need Protection

Whistleblowers Need Protection

26 August 2021 7:06 AM

The Gauteng health department finance director, Babita Deokaran, has paid a huge price for taking a stance against corruption- her life.. And now, she is dead. Mandy Wiener says Babita Deokaran is the reason we need to change the way whistleblowers are protected and treated in SA. Bongani Speaks to Mandy Wiener, Author Of The Whistleblowers And Host Of The Midday Report 

 


Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

27 August 2021 10:22 AM

Kenya’s Court of Appeal has rejected a government bid to make fundamental changes to its constitution, this is a new blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who had initiated the controversial proposals, Crystal Orderson unpacks with Bongani.

The World View - Terrorist atrocities in Afghanistan bomb attacks at Kabul Airport

27 August 2021 8:31 AM

Japanese crime & punishment as a crime boss is sentenced to death.
 
Food contamination a strange & deliberate act in London. 

 

Mentorship programme to equip young people with sustainable skills for a better future

27 August 2021 8:28 AM

Leading fibre provider Vuma has partnered with the Safe-Hub in Alexandra to kick-start its soccer-led PlayMaker mentorship and life skills programme, designed to equip the township’s young people with sustainable skills for a better future. Bongani speaks to Theodore Vena, The Programme Manager At Safe-Hub Alexandra.

 

 

What’s Gone Viral - Young boy walks away unscathed after ceiling fan falls on top of him

27 August 2021 8:05 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Minister’s outlook on public service & the murder of Babita Deokaran

27 August 2021 7:33 AM

Ayanda Dlodlo is back in the public service and administration portfolio, Corruption, nepotism, a bloated public service are still some of the thorny issues she will have to deal with, the minister unpacks her plans for her department. Bongani speaks to Ayanda Dlodlo, Newly Appointed Minister Of Public Service & Administration.

          

Minister of transport to make an announcement on the driver’s license renewal deadline

27 August 2021 7:04 AM

The Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse wants Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to extend the deadline for expired drivers licenses or risk thousands of motorists driving without valid cards. The current deadline is 31 August. Bongani Speaks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenag

           

The cost of Whistleblowing

26 August 2021 10:10 AM

In 2016, then-SAA group treasurer Cynthia Stimpel blew the whistle to the National Treasury about a potential corrupt deal between the airline and BNP Capital and lost her job as a result. Since then Stimpel’s life has been in danger, where she was followed by strangers. Bongani speaks to Cynthia Stimpel, Whistleblower & Former SAA Treasurer. 

The World View - Afghanistan’s terror threat concern about the potential for an atrocity

26 August 2021 8:53 AM

China’s school Ideology all based on the thoughts of chairman Xi.
 
The Nirvana baby the kid from the band’s album cover is suing. 



 

What’s Gone Viral - Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches

26 August 2021 8:48 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Judge John Hlophe to face Impeachment

26 August 2021 7:32 AM

After 13 years of legal wrangling and attempts to get Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe impeached, the Judicial Service Commission has voted for Hlophe to be impeached. The judge president was found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of then ANC president Jacob Zuma. Bongani speaks to Justice Johan Kriegler, Freedom Under Law Chairperson, Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary, CASAC

        

'Hypertension is a lifestyle illness'- Dr Fundile Nyati

Local

What effect does driving with an expired license have on your insurance cover?

Local

2.2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in South Africa.

Local

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies advance to semi-finals of CAF qualifiers

28 August 2021 8:38 PM

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

28 August 2021 8:31 PM

Kathrada Foundation welcomes arrests | Babita Deokaran murder case

28 August 2021 7:44 PM

