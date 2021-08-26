Whistleblowers Need Protection

The Gauteng health department finance director, Babita Deokaran, has paid a huge price for taking a stance against corruption- her life.. And now, she is dead. Mandy Wiener says Babita Deokaran is the reason we need to change the way whistleblowers are protected and treated in SA. Bongani Speaks to Mandy Wiener, Author Of The Whistleblowers And Host Of The Midday Report



