Giving Travelbug Tours a hands up

The breakfast show received lots of queries from listeners complaining about water shortages across Johannesburg, for an update Bongani speaks to Rand Water Spokesperson, Gregg Mulzack.
Nongogo is a play about a prostitute, is set to open at the Playhouse in Durban. Written by the legendary Athol Fugard, the classic play is staged as part of the 25th Annual South African Women's Arts Festival.Bongani speaks to Veteran actor and director Bheki Mkhwane
The final British troops are arriving back in the UK marking the end of a 20-year mission in Afghanistan - quite a moment!
And there's still a lot of unease, isn't there, about whether it was all worthwhile?
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
The National Energy Regulator of SA has backed a long-term government plan to build nuclear power units, a move that could help to shift the country away from coal and into less carbon-intensive means of generating electricity. Bongani speaks to Zizamele Mbambo, Deputy-Director Of Nuclear, Department Of Minerals & Energy.
Kenya's Court of Appeal has rejected a government bid to make fundamental changes to its constitution, this is a new blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who had initiated the controversial proposals, Crystal Orderson unpacks with Bongani.
Japanese crime & punishment as a crime boss is sentenced to death.
Food contamination a strange & deliberate act in London.
Leading fibre provider Vuma has partnered with the Safe-Hub in Alexandra to kick-start its soccer-led PlayMaker mentorship and life skills programme, designed to equip the township’s young people with sustainable skills for a better future. Bongani speaks to Theodore Vena, The Programme Manager At Safe-Hub Alexandra.
