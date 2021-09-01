Do unvaccinated people drive new variants

Do unvaccinated people drive new COVID-19 variants? The slow rollout of vaccines has been suggested as the reason why the virus has been allowed to mutate. Prof. Mosa Moshabela, Prof. Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Of Research And Innovation At UkznUKZN.
A Syrian oil slick a thick black cloud is emanating from a power plant.
Sounding sexy American research that links sexual attraction to diction.
The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport launched a #RequestASlotGP campaign to enable licence cardholders to request and get allocated a booking slot to deal with the backlog of drivers and learners license renewal bookings. Bongani speaks to Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng Mec For Roads & Transport.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Former president Jacob Zuma has refused to be examined by the National Prosecuting Authority appointed doctors because he is tired of his claims of ill-health being treated with distrust. Can Zuma be charged with contempt of court? Bongani speaks to Ulrich Roux, Criminal Law Expert
As we celebrate African traditional medicine day, Fractional Professor at the University of KwaZulu Natal is calling on the President for a Ministry of African Traditional Medicine to be responsible for driving the traditional medicine agenda in the interest of the majority of South Africans. Bongani speaks Prof. Nceba Gqaleni, Fractional Research Professor, University Of Kwazulu-Nata.
20 year mission ends the US has finally pulled out of Afghanistan.
A Football hero returns Cristiano Ronaldo’s back at Manchester United.
Research has revealed that a new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 has been detected in South Africa. Researchers from the NICD and the KZN Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform, KRISP, say it was first detected in May 2021 during the country’s third wave of infections. Bongani speaks to Prof. Burtram Fielding, Virologist, University Of The Western Cape.
The Constitutional Court is this week expected to deliver its judgment on the application by the IEC to postpone the local government elections. The municipal elections were initially scheduled for October 27 2021 in line with a constitutional five-year limit placed on the tenure of municipal councils.. Bongani Speaks to Prof. Ivor Sarakinsky, Wits School Of Governance.