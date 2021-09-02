Zille sees red In ANC’s Electoral Court Application Withdrawal

While the country waits with bated breath the Concourt’s decision on whether to postpone the local government elections, and pondering on whether there is more than meets the eye in the ANC’s decision to withdraw its electoral court decision, according to Constitutional Law expert at UCT, Professor Pierre De Vos, the failure of the ANC to register ward councillors in various municipalities is likely to have a significant impact on the number of seats the party will win in various municipal councils. Bongani speaks to Constitutional Law expert at UCT, Professor Pierre De Vos,









