UJ Art Gallery Scoops Award For Moving Cube

University of Johannesburg’s Art Gallery launched a virtual art gallery, Moving Cube. Now the virtual art gallery scooped up this year’s Business and Arts South Africa Innovation Award. Bongani speaks to Annali Dempsey, Curator Of The Uj Art Gallery.
It seems SA businesses are fast retreating from Africans most populous nation, Nigeria - if it's not retailers closing shop; the country's tax authorities have been demanding astronomical tax bills a few years ago it was MTN now its Multi-choice. What's really at play? And why has SA business decided to retreat?
China’s new work law Beijing is trying to stop over working.
ABBA are back the Fab 4 have new songs & a virtual gig.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
This week Eskom unveiled its annual results, reporting a loss of R18.9-billion. Eskom's generating plant performance reduced during the year and the country experienced 47 days of load shedding compared to 46 recorded in the 2020 financial year. What is the state of our power utility.. Bongani speaks to Andre De Ruyter, Eskom CEO
South Africa’s largest medical-scheme administrator, Discovery, will make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for all staff from the start of next year, following major global companies from banks to airlines in insisting on inoculation. Does this infringe on employees rights. Bongani speaks to Safura Abdool-Karim, Public Health Law Expert
An Indian fever a killer virus is stalking people in northern India.
A drought in South America the latest example of climate change.
While the country waits with bated breath the Concourt’s decision on whether to postpone the local government elections, and pondering on whether there is more than meets the eye in the ANC’s decision to withdraw its electoral court decision, according to Constitutional Law expert at UCT, Professor Pierre De Vos, the failure of the ANC to register ward councillors in various municipalities is likely to have a significant impact on the number of seats the party will win in various municipal councils. Bongani speaks to Constitutional Law expert at UCT, Professor Pierre De Vos,
The ruling party’s application withdrawal of its electoral court application for the IEC to reopen the registration for candidates after failing to meet the deadline to register all its candidates has raised eyebrows, with most questioning if the decision has anything to do with the outcome of the IEC’s application to the Constitutional Court.
Bongani speaks to Helen Zille, Da Federal Chairperson