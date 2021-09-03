What’s Gone Viral - Things you wished you knew before kids, mom hilariously tells all

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 11:05
World of Work-Resignation Guilt
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Zanele Luvuno - MD at Transcend Talent Management
Guests
Zanele Luvuno - MD at Transcend Talent Management
125
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Headaches
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Duncan Chula, neurologist
Guests
Dr Duncan Chula, neurologist
125
Today at 12:05
Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile appears in the Durban Magistrate's Court- gets granted bail at amount of R5000.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
125
Today at 12:10
Bushy Maape sworn in as North West Premier.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter
Guests
Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter
125
Today at 12:15
political parties/ IEC
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Elmien du Plessis, Constitutional law expert - North-West University
Guests
Professor Elmien du Plessis, Constitutional law expert - North-West University
125
Today at 12:23
AfriForum has threatned legal action, this after former president Jacob Zuma was released on medical parole.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ernst Roets AfriForum deputy CEO
Guests
Ernst Roets AfriForum deputy CEO
125
Today at 12:27
Political leader Zanele Magwaza-Msibi hailed as a trailblazer and hero especially for her decision to breakaway from the Inkatha Freedom Party.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Malaika Mahlatsi - Political commentator
Guests
Malaika Mahlatsi - Political commentator
125
Today at 12:37
How Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration can help businesses unlock value from their balance sheets and avoid liquidation.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Emda Fourie, Head: employee benefits Consulting, Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration.
Guests
Emda Fourie, Head: employee benefits Consulting, Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration.
125
Today at 12:41
Stats SA releases GDP results second quarter.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA
Guests
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA
125
Today at 12:56
Study shows that a considerable number of young people also hesitant to vaccinate.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer- Ask Afrika CEO and founder.
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer- Ask Afrika CEO and founder.
125
Today at 18:15
Shoprite results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
125
Today at 18:39
Imperial Group's Annual Results for the year ended 30 June 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Top reasons why the multi-manager investment fund model works
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacobus Brink - Head Of Investment at Novare Holdings
Guests
Jacobus Brink - Head Of Investment at Novare Holdings
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up