What’s Gone Viral - Things you wished you knew before kids, mom hilariously tells all

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
World of Work-Resignation Guilt
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Zanele Luvuno - MD at Transcend Talent Management
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Headaches
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Duncan Chula, neurologist
Today at 12:05
Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile appears in the Durban Magistrate's Court- gets granted bail at amount of R5000.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:10
Bushy Maape sworn in as North West Premier.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
political parties/ IEC
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Elmien du Plessis, Constitutional law expert - North-West University
Today at 12:23
AfriForum has threatned legal action, this after former president Jacob Zuma was released on medical parole.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ernst Roets AfriForum deputy CEO
Today at 12:27
Political leader Zanele Magwaza-Msibi hailed as a trailblazer and hero especially for her decision to breakaway from the Inkatha Freedom Party.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Malaika Mahlatsi - Political commentator
Today at 12:37
How Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration can help businesses unlock value from their balance sheets and avoid liquidation.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Emda Fourie, Head: employee benefits Consulting, Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration.
Today at 12:41
Stats SA releases GDP results second quarter.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA
Today at 12:56
Study shows that a considerable number of young people also hesitant to vaccinate.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer- Ask Afrika CEO and founder.
Today at 18:15
Shoprite results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Imperial Group's Annual Results for the year ended 30 June 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Top reasons why the multi-manager investment fund model works
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacobus Brink - Head Of Investment at Novare Holdings
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
New deadline for election candidate nominations to be set - IEC The IEC was briefing the nation on Monday after the Constitutional Court last week ruled that the polls must go ahead before 1 Nov... 6 September 2021 3:24 PM
[LISTEN] Indigenous language preservation project underway Azania Mosaka speaks to Publisher at SA Heritage Publishers Terence Ball and Translation expert Cullen Mackenzie about the project... 6 September 2021 3:14 PM
View all Local
IEC strongly denies throwing ANC lifeline Deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi reflectc on the commission's reopening of the candidate nominations. 7 September 2021 7:55 AM
Is the IEC doing ANC bidding by reopening candidate registration? DA's Helen Zille says a fair process is needed as in the past if a party missed a deadline, they were excluded. 7 September 2021 7:29 AM
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”. 6 September 2021 7:55 PM
View all Politics
'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest. 6 September 2021 7:14 PM
The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo Wiese, former Chairperson of Steinhoff and Rob Rose, author of Steinheist. 6 September 2021 6:29 PM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in an uncertain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
View all Business
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
View all Sport
Toddler found after spending three days lost in Australian bush Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2021 8:22 AM
What shocked you when you first move to Gauteng Twitter thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2021 8:21 AM
Spider makes woman scream so loud prompting neighbours to call cops Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 September 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in an uncertain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Gone Viral - Things you wished you knew before kids, mom hilariously tells all

What’s Gone Viral - Things you wished you knew before kids, mom hilariously tells all

3 September 2021 8:03 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Invigilator App becomes most downloaded App

7 September 2021 9:18 AM

The Invigilator App was launched last year in response to collusion and cheating in remote assessments essential. This week it has become the most downloaded free app in the country. Bongani speaks to Nicholas Riemer, Co-Founder Of Invigilator App

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An Israeli manhunt for 6 escaped Palestinian prisoners

7 September 2021 8:32 AM

Racist Artificial Intelligence Facebook has had to apologies.

A Venetian tourist trap the Italian city could ban the impromptu tourist. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - What shocked you when you first move to Gauteng

7 September 2021 8:12 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Who stands to gain from reopening of IEC candidates registration?

7 September 2021 7:36 AM

Former deputy chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission Terry Tselane says the 2021 local government elections will not be easy for the IEC. He is confident that the IEC will be able to run smooth elections. But who stands to gain from the new timetable? Bongani speaks to Terry Tselane, Institute For Elections Management Services In Africa Executive Chair.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IEC based Its decision on legal opinion

7 September 2021 7:32 AM

The IEC says the decision to reopen candidate registrations was based on solid legal advice. However some opposition parties claim that the move was meant to benefit the governing ANC which stood to lose out on contesting 93 municipalities.

Voter registration weekend will be on 18 and 19 September which will be followed by the candidates registrations. Bongani speaks to Masego Sheburi , IEC’s Deputy Chief Electoral Officer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA claims IEC doing bidding for the ANC

7 September 2021 7:07 AM

The DA will be launching legal action against the IEC’s decision to reopen the registration for candidates. The party says the IEC cannot be used by the governing party to do its bidding and that the DA will not hesitate to fight the IEC and the ANC in their blatant attempts to manipulate our Constitution and our electoral processes.Bongani speaks to Helen Zille, Da Federal Council Chairperson

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The stanlib make your money do more podcast series launch

6 September 2021 9:22 AM

The STANLIB Make Your Money Do More podcast series hosted by Bongani Bingwa and STANLIB’s Chief Economist Kevin Lings features experts who will help potential investors navigate and plan for tomorrow, today kicks off today. Bongani speaks to Kevin Lings, Stanlib’s Chief Economist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Stranded in Afghanistan claims the Taliban is blocking planes

6 September 2021 8:40 AM

The death of a pop star (RIP Sarah Harding from the band Girls Aloud.
 
A football farce Covid-19 confusion at the abandoned Brazil / Argentina match.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - [VIDEO] High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner

6 September 2021 8:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma placed on medical parole

6 September 2021 7:35 AM

The Medical parole placement for Former President  Zuma means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires.

Bongani speaks to Mzwanele Manyi, Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson & Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Expert.

       


           

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

IEC strongly denies throwing ANC lifeline

Politics

Is the IEC doing ANC bidding by reopening candidate registration?

Politics

I heard that the medical board rejected Zuma's parole application - Steenhuisen

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Five people killed in Villiersdorp collision

7 September 2021 10:42 AM

Bonginkosi Khanyile granted R5,000 bail in incitement case

7 September 2021 10:29 AM

Attempted murder case opened after elderly woman wounded at Maphatsoe funeral

7 September 2021 10:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA