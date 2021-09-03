What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Things you wished you knew before kids, mom hilariously tells all

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Efforts to combat South Africa's COVID vaccine hesitancy to be ramped up The Health Department said government was exploring different ways of ramping up its vaccination drive. 4 September 2021 11:50 AM
Directive on mandatory COVID vaccinations in South Africa ‘won’t be easy’ Discovery has taken the decision to enforce a policy compelling staff to vaccinate or have a solid reason not to. 4 September 2021 9:25 AM
Murdered student Nosicelo Mtebeni laid to rest 23-year-old Nosicelo Mtebe's body was cut up and stuffed into black bags and a suitcase, allegedly by her boyfriend. 4 September 2021 8:48 AM
Political parties CAN resubmit lists for local govt elections - Terry Tselane The Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman says the IEC can amend the election timetable and allow... 3 September 2021 6:47 PM
Constitutional Court dismisses IEC's application for elections postponement The ConCourt has ordered that the elections be held between 27 October and 01 November 2021. 3 September 2021 4:53 PM
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show. 2 September 2021 9:05 PM
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
My mission is to become bridge for those coming up - Benjamin Dube The award winning gospel artists speaks about his musical career on #HangingOutWithClement. 4 September 2021 8:41 AM
It always feels like the first time when I hear my song on radio - Amy Jones The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that she started singing in Grade 1 and used to entertain her teachers. 3 September 2021 3:03 PM
Do reality shows such as 'Uyajola 9/9' help or mock black people? Moja Love head of channels Bokani Moyo says when you look at their content, they give a platform to the plight of the community.... 3 September 2021 12:27 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Things you wished you knew before kids, mom hilariously tells all

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Things you wished you knew before kids, mom hilariously tells all

3 September 2021 8:03 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


Africa Fridays With Crystal Orderson

3 September 2021 9:30 AM

It seems SA businesses are fast retreating from Africans most populous nation, Nigeria - if it’s not retailers closing shop; the country’s tax authorities have been demanding astronomical tax bills a few years ago it was MTN now its Multi-choice. What’s really at play? And why has SA business decided to retreat?

The World View - A rising death toll from rising floods disaster in New York

3 September 2021 8:49 AM

China’s new work law Beijing is trying to stop over working.

ABBA are back the Fab 4 have new songs & a virtual gig.

 

State of the Utility

3 September 2021 8:00 AM

This week Eskom unveiled its annual results, reporting a loss of R18.9-billion. Eskom's generating plant performance reduced during the year and the country experienced 47 days of load shedding compared to 46 recorded in the 2020 financial year. What is the state of our power utility.. Bongani speaks to Andre De Ruyter, Eskom CEO

  

Discovery makes vaccines mandatory for all staff

3 September 2021 7:12 AM

South Africa’s largest medical-scheme administrator, Discovery, will make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for all staff from the start of next year, following major global companies from banks to airlines in insisting on inoculation. Does this infringe on employees rights. Bongani speaks to Safura Abdool-Karim, Public Health Law Expert

 

UJ Art Gallery Scoops Award For Moving Cube

2 September 2021 9:24 AM

University of Johannesburg’s Art Gallery launched a virtual art gallery, Moving Cube. Now the virtual art gallery scooped up this year’s Business and Arts South Africa Innovation Award. Bongani speaks to Annali Dempsey, Curator Of The Uj Art Gallery.

The World View - Taliban talks as a US general calls the Afghan rulers ruthless

2 September 2021 8:45 AM

An Indian fever a killer virus is stalking people in northern India.

A drought in South America the latest example of climate change.

 

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Pupil splashing water at teacher sparks

2 September 2021 8:11 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

How A Postponed Elections Will Benefit The ANC

2 September 2021 7:31 AM

While the country waits with bated breath the Concourt’s decision on whether to postpone the local government elections, and pondering on whether there is more than meets the eye in the ANC’s decision to withdraw its electoral court decision, according to Constitutional Law expert at UCT, Professor Pierre De Vos, the failure of the ANC to register ward councillors in various municipalities is likely to have a significant impact on the number of seats the party will win in various municipal councils. Bongani speaks to Constitutional Law expert at UCT, Professor Pierre De Vos, 

 

             

Zille sees red In ANC’s Electoral Court Application Withdrawal

2 September 2021 7:29 AM

The ruling party’s application withdrawal of its electoral court application for the IEC to reopen the registration for candidates after failing to meet the deadline to register all its candidates has raised eyebrows, with most questioning if the decision has anything to do with the outcome of the IEC’s application to the Constitutional Court.

Bongani speaks to Helen Zille, Da Federal Chairperson

Long-term consequences of contracting COVID-19, a year later

Local

Constitutional Court dismisses IEC's application for elections postponement

Politics

Political parties CAN resubmit lists for local govt elections - Terry Tselane

Politics

Ramaphosa warns ANC it will come under scrutiny when state capture report drops

4 September 2021 6:15 PM

CT Tourism joins call for Ramaphosa to move WC to alert level 2

4 September 2021 5:27 PM

Sri Lanka offers help with New Zealand knife attack probe

4 September 2021 4:22 PM

