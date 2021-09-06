Is the IEC ready to hold a free & fair election?

The IEC has until today to consider whether it would be possible to hold another voter registration weekend this month. This after the Con Court ruled on Friday that the municipal election must be held between 27 October and 1 November. Will the IEC be ready for the elections and what does this decision mean for political parties?
Bongani speaks to Paul Berkowitz, Governance & Elections Expert at The third republic.
The Invigilator App was launched last year in response to collusion and cheating in remote assessments essential. This week it has become the most downloaded free app in the country. Bongani speaks to Nicholas Riemer, Co-Founder Of Invigilator AppLISTEN TO PODCAST
Racist Artificial Intelligence Facebook has had to apologies.
A Venetian tourist trap the Italian city could ban the impromptu tourist.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Former deputy chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission Terry Tselane says the 2021 local government elections will not be easy for the IEC. He is confident that the IEC will be able to run smooth elections. But who stands to gain from the new timetable? Bongani speaks to Terry Tselane, Institute For Elections Management Services In Africa Executive Chair.
The IEC says the decision to reopen candidate registrations was based on solid legal advice. However some opposition parties claim that the move was meant to benefit the governing ANC which stood to lose out on contesting 93 municipalities.
Voter registration weekend will be on 18 and 19 September which will be followed by the candidates registrations. Bongani speaks to Masego Sheburi , IEC’s Deputy Chief Electoral Officer.
The DA will be launching legal action against the IEC’s decision to reopen the registration for candidates. The party says the IEC cannot be used by the governing party to do its bidding and that the DA will not hesitate to fight the IEC and the ANC in their blatant attempts to manipulate our Constitution and our electoral processes.Bongani speaks to Helen Zille, Da Federal Council Chairperson
The STANLIB Make Your Money Do More podcast series hosted by Bongani Bingwa and STANLIB’s Chief Economist Kevin Lings features experts who will help potential investors navigate and plan for tomorrow, today kicks off today. Bongani speaks to Kevin Lings, Stanlib’s Chief EconomistLISTEN TO PODCAST
The death of a pop star (RIP Sarah Harding from the band Girls Aloud.
A football farce Covid-19 confusion at the abandoned Brazil / Argentina match.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Medical parole placement for Former President Zuma means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires.
Bongani speaks to Mzwanele Manyi, Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson & Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Expert.