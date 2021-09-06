Is the IEC ready to hold a free & fair election?

The IEC has until today to consider whether it would be possible to hold another voter registration weekend this month. This after the Con Court ruled on Friday that the municipal election must be held between 27 October and 1 November. Will the IEC be ready for the elections and what does this decision mean for political parties?



Bongani speaks to Paul Berkowitz, Governance & Elections Expert at The third republic.



