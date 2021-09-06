Is the IEC ready to hold a free & fair election?

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 10:35
Racism and labeling
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lovelyn Nwadeyi
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice- Blacklisting
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- dealing with problematic in laws
The Clement Manyathela Show
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
282 more COVID-19 deaths takes SA death toll to 83,899 South Africa has recorded 5,372 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 829, 435. 8 September 2021 6:34 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth' The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP growth stats. 7 September 2021 6:39 PM
ANC did not lobby IEC to reopen candidate registrations - Duarte The African National Congress (ANC) has been thrown a lifeline and will now be able to rectify its previous mistake of failing to... 7 September 2021 2:20 PM
IEC strongly denies throwing ANC lifeline Deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi reflectc on the commission's reopening of the candidate nominations. 7 September 2021 7:55 AM
Is the IEC doing ANC bidding by reopening candidate registration? DA's Helen Zille says a fair process is needed as in the past if a party missed a deadline, they were excluded. 7 September 2021 7:29 AM
New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency King James Group Andy Rice discusses the significance of Accenture's first acquisition in Africa, on The Money Show. 7 September 2021 9:10 PM
Shoprite reports profit gains despite damage to 230 stores in July unrest 'We never throw in the towel.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. 7 September 2021 7:21 PM
Agricultural sector hostile to small farmers, report reveals Ray White speaks to Chief economist at Competition Commission James Hodge about the Essential Food Pricing Monitoring Report. 7 September 2021 5:28 PM
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Toddler found after spending three days lost in Australian bush Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2021 8:22 AM
What shocked you when you first move to Gauteng Twitter thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2021 8:21 AM
Spider makes woman scream so loud prompting neighbours to call cops Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 September 2021 8:18 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Is the IEC ready to hold a free & fair election?

Is the IEC ready to hold a free & fair election?

6 September 2021 7:07 AM

The IEC has until today to consider whether it would be possible to hold another voter registration weekend this month. This after the Con Court ruled on Friday that the municipal election must be held between 27 October and 1 November. Will the IEC be ready for the elections and what does this decision mean for political parties? 

Bongani speaks to Paul Berkowitz, Governance & Elections Expert at The third republic.

           


More episodes from The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Invigilator App becomes most downloaded App

7 September 2021 9:18 AM

The Invigilator App was launched last year in response to collusion and cheating in remote assessments essential. This week it has become the most downloaded free app in the country. Bongani speaks to Nicholas Riemer, Co-Founder Of Invigilator App

The World View - An Israeli manhunt for 6 escaped Palestinian prisoners

7 September 2021 8:32 AM

Racist Artificial Intelligence Facebook has had to apologies.

A Venetian tourist trap the Italian city could ban the impromptu tourist. 

 

What’s Gone Viral - What shocked you when you first move to Gauteng

7 September 2021 8:12 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Who stands to gain from reopening of IEC candidates registration?

7 September 2021 7:36 AM

Former deputy chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission Terry Tselane says the 2021 local government elections will not be easy for the IEC. He is confident that the IEC will be able to run smooth elections. But who stands to gain from the new timetable? Bongani speaks to Terry Tselane, Institute For Elections Management Services In Africa Executive Chair.

 

IEC based Its decision on legal opinion

7 September 2021 7:32 AM

The IEC says the decision to reopen candidate registrations was based on solid legal advice. However some opposition parties claim that the move was meant to benefit the governing ANC which stood to lose out on contesting 93 municipalities.

Voter registration weekend will be on 18 and 19 September which will be followed by the candidates registrations. Bongani speaks to Masego Sheburi , IEC’s Deputy Chief Electoral Officer.

DA claims IEC doing bidding for the ANC

7 September 2021 7:07 AM

The DA will be launching legal action against the IEC’s decision to reopen the registration for candidates. The party says the IEC cannot be used by the governing party to do its bidding and that the DA will not hesitate to fight the IEC and the ANC in their blatant attempts to manipulate our Constitution and our electoral processes.Bongani speaks to Helen Zille, Da Federal Council Chairperson

 

The stanlib make your money do more podcast series launch

6 September 2021 9:22 AM

The STANLIB Make Your Money Do More podcast series hosted by Bongani Bingwa and STANLIB’s Chief Economist Kevin Lings features experts who will help potential investors navigate and plan for tomorrow, today kicks off today. Bongani speaks to Kevin Lings, Stanlib’s Chief Economist

The World View - Stranded in Afghanistan claims the Taliban is blocking planes

6 September 2021 8:40 AM

The death of a pop star (RIP Sarah Harding from the band Girls Aloud.
 
A football farce Covid-19 confusion at the abandoned Brazil / Argentina match.

 

What’s Gone Viral - [VIDEO] High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner

6 September 2021 8:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Zuma placed on medical parole

6 September 2021 7:35 AM

The Medical parole placement for Former President  Zuma means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires.

Bongani speaks to Mzwanele Manyi, Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson & Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Expert.

       


           

Fate of Morocco's ruling Islamists at stake in parliamentary poll

8 September 2021 6:15 AM

Trial of accused 9/11 mastermind resumes, days before 20th anniversary

8 September 2021 5:57 AM

SA’s COVID death toll rises to 83,899

8 September 2021 5:30 AM

