What’s Gone Viral - [VIDEO] High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald. 8 September 2021 7:02 PM
Expo sets sights on reigniting tourism in Mpumalanga John Perlman speaks to the CEO of Jakada Holdings which is responsible for the Tourism Expo Xolani Mthethwa. 8 September 2021 4:59 PM
View all Local
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
Do we have the level of emissions that will justify debt forgiveness? University of the Western Cape professor of government Patrick Bond says we have the third-highest carbon emissions in the world p... 8 September 2021 1:58 PM
Government wants you to pay extra R250 for online licence renewal booking South African Institute of Driving Instructors managing director Robert Chandler says proposed fee is outrageous. 8 September 2021 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 8:05 PM
Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though 8 September 2021 7:15 PM
BLACKLISTING: 'Banks are sensitive to businesses operating during Covid' TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says it is advisable to approach a bank and say I have a problem and what can we do about it, including re... 8 September 2021 11:59 AM
View all Business
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Motorists using makeshift wipers while it rains has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog after it got trapped in lift doors goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:13 AM
Toddler found after spending three days lost in Australian bush Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Gone Viral - [VIDEO] High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner

What’s Gone Viral - [VIDEO] High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner

6 September 2021 8:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Myanmar protests a plea for action from opposition leaders

8 September 2021 9:38 AM

Swapped at birth a Spanish woman is suing 19 years later.
 
Money for migrants a potential spat between the U.K. & France. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International Literacy Day: Digital Literacy

8 September 2021 9:24 AM

International Literacy Day 2021 is annually celebrated on September 8 to create awareness among people about the importance of literacy. According to UNESCO at least 773 million adults worldwide are lacking basic literacy skills. Bongani speaks to Jackie Caroll, Managing Director Of Optimi Workplace.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Man rescuing dog after it got trapped in lift doors

8 September 2021 8:00 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT Webinar expresses harmful comments on transgender & intersex

8 September 2021 7:36 AM

The Gender Diversity Coalition is calling for urgent action in the wake of a harmful and hurtful public seminar hosted by UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng on social media platforms this weekend. The group is appalled that the Vice-Chancellor of UCT would curate a seminar titled, “What does science says about LGBTQA+”.

Bongani speaks to Jabu Pereira, Director, Iranti.

           

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Transport Department proposes an increase in license renewal fees

8 September 2021 7:04 AM

Government has proposed an amendment to the Government Gazette, this amendment will see motorists pay R250 to make an online booking on the e-Natis system, SAIDI director Robert Chandler says this is an extra cost for motorists will have to pay.

Bongani speaks to Robert Chandler, The Southern African Institute of Driving Instructors.

  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Invigilator App becomes most downloaded App

7 September 2021 9:18 AM

The Invigilator App was launched last year in response to collusion and cheating in remote assessments essential. This week it has become the most downloaded free app in the country. Bongani speaks to Nicholas Riemer, Co-Founder Of Invigilator App

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An Israeli manhunt for 6 escaped Palestinian prisoners

7 September 2021 8:32 AM

Racist Artificial Intelligence Facebook has had to apologies.

A Venetian tourist trap the Italian city could ban the impromptu tourist. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - What shocked you when you first move to Gauteng

7 September 2021 8:12 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Who stands to gain from reopening of IEC candidates registration?

7 September 2021 7:36 AM

Former deputy chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission Terry Tselane says the 2021 local government elections will not be easy for the IEC. He is confident that the IEC will be able to run smooth elections. But who stands to gain from the new timetable? Bongani speaks to Terry Tselane, Institute For Elections Management Services In Africa Executive Chair.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IEC based Its decision on legal opinion

7 September 2021 7:32 AM

The IEC says the decision to reopen candidate registrations was based on solid legal advice. However some opposition parties claim that the move was meant to benefit the governing ANC which stood to lose out on contesting 93 municipalities.

Voter registration weekend will be on 18 and 19 September which will be followed by the candidates registrations. Bongani speaks to Masego Sheburi , IEC’s Deputy Chief Electoral Officer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal

Sport

RTMC clarifies R250 fee debacle, motorists are already paying that amount

Local

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Ecowas suspends Guinea, announces mediation mission

8 September 2021 8:41 PM

WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022

8 September 2021 8:12 PM

'It was peer pressure': July looters remorseful as daily life gets tougher

8 September 2021 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA