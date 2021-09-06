The stanlib make your money do more podcast series launch

The IEC says the decision to reopen candidate registrations was based on solid legal advice. However some opposition parties claim that the move was meant to benefit the governing ANC which stood to lose out on contesting 93 municipalities.



Voter registration weekend will be on 18 and 19 September which will be followed by the candidates registrations. Bongani speaks to Masego Sheburi , IEC’s Deputy Chief Electoral Officer.

