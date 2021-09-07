DA claims IEC doing bidding for the ANC

The DA will be launching legal action against the IEC’s decision to reopen the registration for candidates. The party says the IEC cannot be used by the governing party to do its bidding and that the DA will not hesitate to fight the IEC and the ANC in their blatant attempts to manipulate our Constitution and our electoral processes.Bongani speaks to Helen Zille, Da Federal Council Chairperson



