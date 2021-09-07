Who stands to gain from reopening of IEC candidates registration?

Former deputy chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission Terry Tselane says the 2021 local government elections will not be easy for the IEC. He is confident that the IEC will be able to run smooth elections. But who stands to gain from the new timetable? Bongani speaks to Terry Tselane, Institute For Elections Management Services In Africa Executive Chair.
Swapped at birth a Spanish woman is suing 19 years later.
Money for migrants a potential spat between the U.K. & France.
International Literacy Day 2021 is annually celebrated on September 8 to create awareness among people about the importance of literacy. According to UNESCO at least 773 million adults worldwide are lacking basic literacy skills. Bongani speaks to Jackie Caroll, Managing Director Of Optimi Workplace.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Gender Diversity Coalition is calling for urgent action in the wake of a harmful and hurtful public seminar hosted by UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng on social media platforms this weekend. The group is appalled that the Vice-Chancellor of UCT would curate a seminar titled, “What does science says about LGBTQA+”.
Bongani speaks to Jabu Pereira, Director, Iranti.
Government has proposed an amendment to the Government Gazette, this amendment will see motorists pay R250 to make an online booking on the e-Natis system, SAIDI director Robert Chandler says this is an extra cost for motorists will have to pay.
Bongani speaks to Robert Chandler, The Southern African Institute of Driving Instructors.
The Invigilator App was launched last year in response to collusion and cheating in remote assessments essential. This week it has become the most downloaded free app in the country. Bongani speaks to Nicholas Riemer, Co-Founder Of Invigilator AppLISTEN TO PODCAST
Racist Artificial Intelligence Facebook has had to apologies.
A Venetian tourist trap the Italian city could ban the impromptu tourist.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The IEC says the decision to reopen candidate registrations was based on solid legal advice. However some opposition parties claim that the move was meant to benefit the governing ANC which stood to lose out on contesting 93 municipalities.
Voter registration weekend will be on 18 and 19 September which will be followed by the candidates registrations. Bongani speaks to Masego Sheburi , IEC’s Deputy Chief Electoral Officer.