What’s Gone Viral - Boy left gutted as gift with money sails away tied to balloon

Guest: Robyn Pasensie, Political Party Funding Researcher, My Vote Counts



For the first time the public has some access to how political parties are funded. Only 3 out of more than 500 registered political parties have made disclosures. These are the ANC, DA and ActionSA, totalling R30-million. The Coalition on Political Party Funding, however, is concerned that more than 78% of registered political parties chose to ignore the legislation and reminders from the IEC. Bongani speaks to Robyn Pasensie, Political Party Funding Researcher, My Vote Counts





