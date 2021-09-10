Non Profit organization, Bubele Africa, is taking on a mammoth task. The Jukskei River which flows through Alexandra Township is severely populated. The NGO needs help in their clean up effort. Their Goal is 1000 set of hands to tackle this enormous task. The NGO needs help in their clean up effort. Their Goal is 1000 set of hands to tackle this enormous task. Bongani speaks to Justin Greyling, Director at Bubele Africa
Guest: Crystal Orderson
Uganda has a remarkable history of hosting refugees
What lies behind Uganda’s generosity ?
Guest: Adam GilchristLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Naledi Pandor, Minister Of International Relations & Co-Operations
South Africa is still subject to the UK’s harshest possible travel restrictions but the decision to keep Mzansi on its red list makes no sense whatsoever. This is despite hundreds of thousands of vaccines being administered every day. Minister Naledi Pandor says DIRCO continues to lobby the UK government to change our status to amber instead of red. Bongani Speaks to Dr. Naledi Pandor, Minister Of International Relations & Co-Operations
Guest: Robyn Pasensie, Political Party Funding Researcher, My Vote Counts
For the first time the public has some access to how political parties are funded. Only 3 out of more than 500 registered political parties have made disclosures. These are the ANC, DA and ActionSA, totalling R30-million. The Coalition on Political Party Funding, however, is concerned that more than 78% of registered political parties chose to ignore the legislation and reminders from the IEC. Bongani speaks to Robyn Pasensie, Political Party Funding Researcher, My Vote Counts
Extradited from Cape Verde a shady Venezuelan diplomats sent to the US.
A Spanish sex scandal involving a Bishop, a racy novelist & the devil.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The former Gauteng Department of Health, Kabelo Lehloenya, who is at the centre of Gauteng’s PPE procurement scandal which cost the province almost R2 billion, says she has been made a scapegoat. Lehloenya has brought an application to a Special Tribunal to include Premier David Makhura and Gauteng Health officials in a civil case instituted against her by the SIU. Bongani speaks to Kabelo Lehloenya, Former Gauteng Department Of Health CFO
National Commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser, has admitted that he overruled the parole board to grant the controversial medical parole to former President Jacob Zuma. Bongani speaks to Ulrich Roux, Criminal Law Expert.