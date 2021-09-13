Minister Sisulu's office disputes claims by DA that Mphumzi Mdekazi's monthly salary & travel and accommodation were inflated

DA’S Emma Louise Powell claims that a senior aide of former human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu — who was moved in the recent cabinet reshuffle to become minister of tourism — claimed more than R1.76m on travel and accommodation since May 2019. Bongani speaks to Emma Louise Powell, Da MP & Mpumzi Zuzile, Media Liaison In Minister Sisulu’s Office.
National Wills Week is held from 13 to 17 September 2021. The aim of the Wills Week campaign is to encourage members of the public who would not normally make use of the services of an attorney, or who may hesitate to approach an attorney, to consult an attorney to have a basic will drafted.
Bongani speaks to Moremadi Mabule, Head Of Wills At Sanlam Trust.
The FBI 9/11 files revealing a link to Saudi Arabia.
A 2nd Afghan evacuation for animal lover Pen Farthing’s staff.
A Tennis sensation Britain is in raptures over Emma Raducanu.
Reports have surfaced that President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly gave the green light for Former President Jacob Zuma to be released on medical parole.Does the President of the country have the powers to interfere in this matter? What can we interpret from these reports? Could releasing Former President Jacob Zuma have averted another Civil Unrest episode in South Africa? Bongani speaks to Benedict Phiri, Law Expert
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of Covid-19 regulations on Sunday evening, saying there had been a sustained decline in infections over the past few weeks. The decision came after consultations with several organisations, experts and political party leaders.
Bongani speaks to Sthembiso Dlamini, Acting CEO of SA Tourism about the impact this has on the tourism sector.
Non Profit organization, Bubele Africa, is taking on a mammoth task. The Jukskei River which flows through Alexandra Township is severely populated. The NGO needs help in their clean up effort. Their Goal is 1000 set of hands to tackle this enormous task. The NGO needs help in their clean up effort. Their Goal is 1000 set of hands to tackle this enormous task. Bongani speaks to Justin Greyling, Director at Bubele Africa
Guest: Crystal Orderson
Uganda has a remarkable history of hosting refugees
What lies behind Uganda’s generosity ?
Guest: Adam Gilchrist
