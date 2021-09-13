Minister Sisulu's office disputes claims by DA that Mphumzi Mdekazi's monthly salary & travel and accommodation were inflated

National Wills Week is held from 13 to 17 September 2021. The aim of the Wills Week campaign is to encourage members of the public who would not normally make use of the services of an attorney, or who may hesitate to approach an attorney, to consult an attorney to have a basic will drafted.



Bongani speaks to Moremadi Mabule, Head Of Wills At Sanlam Trust.

