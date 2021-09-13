What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Stray cat caught after it falls from grandstand at football match

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
EC education denies that there are 3,721 teacher posts standing vacant Why are there thousands of vacant teacher posts yet to be filled in the Eastern Cape public school sector? 13 September 2021 6:05 PM
Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch, police now want two-metre space Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says Djo BaNkuna has planted vegetables on the sidewalk and the... 13 September 2021 5:18 PM
Life Esidimeni: Lebethe explains why patient deaths reported to police Former Gauteng deputy director-general for clinical services, Dr Richard Lebethe, is being cross-examined at the inquest into the... 13 September 2021 1:35 PM
View all Local
We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan The upcoming elections will be the first official major elections Action SA contests since its registration in 2020. What does it... 13 September 2021 11:26 AM
Magashule’s bid for leave to appeal suspension ruling dismissed with costs Ace Magashule wanted to challenge the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg’s July findings that upheld his suspension as the ANC’s s... 13 September 2021 11:02 AM
Vaccination will play huge role in tourism industry opening - SA Tourism CEO SA Tourism CEO Sthembiso Dlamini says he welcomes the easing of restrictions and urges everyone to vaccinate. 13 September 2021 7:31 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Mostert, cofounder of Tekkie Town. 13 September 2021 7:02 PM
Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager at Eskom. 13 September 2021 6:31 PM
View all Business
Vega School partners with 702 to give away bursaries Vega School is giving 702 listeners a chance to win a full bursary to study BA Honours in Strategic Brand Communications or BCom H... 13 September 2021 6:38 PM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices. 9 September 2021 2:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
Old products that still work after they were bought years ago thread, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Stray cat caught after it falls from grandstand at football match Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 September 2021 8:15 AM
What's the worst thing about being an adult thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
View all Africa
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Stray cat caught after it falls from grandstand at football match

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Stray cat caught after it falls from grandstand at football match

13 September 2021 8:07 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

National Wills Week: Looking at the importance of wills and winding up of estates

13 September 2021 9:26 AM

National Wills Week is held from 13 to 17 September 2021. The aim of the Wills Week campaign is to encourage members of the public who would not normally make use of the services of an attorney, or who may hesitate to approach an attorney, to consult an attorney to have a basic will drafted.

Bongani speaks to Moremadi Mabule, Head Of Wills At Sanlam Trust.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Sri Lankan food queues & the pandemic is partly to blame

13 September 2021 8:40 AM

The FBI 9/11 files revealing a link to Saudi Arabia.
 
A 2nd Afghan evacuation for animal lover Pen Farthing’s staff.
 
A Tennis sensation Britain is in raptures over Emma Raducanu.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Sisulu's office disputes claims by DA that Mphumzi Mdekazi's monthly salary & travel and accommodation were inflated

13 September 2021 7:34 AM

DA’S Emma Louise Powell claims that a senior aide of former human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu — who was moved in the recent cabinet reshuffle to become minister of tourism — claimed more than R1.76m on travel and accommodation since May 2019. Bongani speaks to Emma Louise Powell, Da MP & Mpumzi Zuzile, Media Liaison In Minister Sisulu’s Office.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reports confirm that Ramaphosa gave greenlight for Zuma Parole

13 September 2021 7:04 AM

Reports have surfaced that President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly gave the green light for Former President Jacob Zuma to be released on medical parole.Does the President of the country have the powers to interfere in this matter? What can we interpret from these reports? Could releasing Former President Jacob Zuma have averted another Civil Unrest episode in South Africa? Bongani speaks to Benedict Phiri, Law Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Tourism reacts to ease in covid-19 regulations

13 September 2021 6:59 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of Covid-19 regulations on Sunday evening, saying there had been a sustained decline in infections over the past few weeks. The decision came after consultations with several organisations, experts and political party leaders.

Bongani speaks to Sthembiso Dlamini, Acting CEO of SA Tourism about the impact this has on the tourism sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jukskei River which is severely polluted and Bubele Africa needs help to clean up

10 September 2021 9:25 AM

Non Profit organization, Bubele Africa, is taking on a mammoth task. The Jukskei River which flows through Alexandra Township is severely populated. The NGO needs help in their clean up effort. Their Goal is 1000 set of hands to tackle this enormous task. The NGO needs help in their clean up effort. Their Goal is 1000 set of hands to tackle this enormous task. Bongani speaks to Justin Greyling, Director at Bubele Africa

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

AFRICA FRIDAYS – CRYSTAL ORDERSON

10 September 2021 9:03 AM

Guest: Crystal Orderson
Uganda has a remarkable history of hosting refugees
What lies behind Uganda’s generosity ?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WORLD VIEW WITH ADAM GILCHRIST

10 September 2021 8:32 AM

Guest: Adam Gilchrist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's Gone Viral

10 September 2021 7:59 AM

WHAT’S GONE VIRAL WITH KHABAZELA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch, police now want two-metre space

Local

Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff

Business

Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play?

Business

EWN Highlights

‘Open for business' - Cape Town Tourism seeks upswing amid eased COVID rules

13 September 2021 8:37 PM

Vital to engage with Taliban: UN chief

13 September 2021 7:47 PM

No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study

13 September 2021 6:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA