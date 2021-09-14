What’s Gone Viral - Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch outside house

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect). 14 September 2021 8:46 PM
Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria. 14 September 2021 7:46 PM
'We have no way of knowing how good the Sputnik V vaccine is' Developed by the Russian Gamalaya Institute, Sputnik V was the first vaccine to be granted the green light for use in the world. 14 September 2021 5:27 PM
ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC. 14 September 2021 2:35 PM
Trust in government has been eroded over the past decade, can it be restored? Public trust in elected representatives is particularly low, and only a quarter of South Africans express trust in either the ruli... 14 September 2021 11:28 AM
We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan The upcoming elections will be the first official major elections Action SA contests since its registration in 2020. What does it... 13 September 2021 11:26 AM
Patrice Motsepe's ARC continues to bet on SA: 'Still huge opportunities here' Bruce Whitfield interview co-CEO Johan van der Merwe about African Rainbow Capital's year-end results and future plans. 14 September 2021 7:02 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from u... 14 September 2021 4:15 PM
Vega School partners with 702 to give away bursaries Vega School is giving 702 listeners a chance to win a full bursary to study BA Honours in Strategic Brand Communications or BCom H... 13 September 2021 6:38 PM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful moment, groom asks fiancée's daughters to legally adopt them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2021 8:19 AM
Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch outside house has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2021 8:12 AM
Old products that still work after they were bought years ago thread, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 September 2021 8:15 AM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What's Gone Viral - Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch outside house

What's Gone Viral - Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch outside house

14 September 2021 8:03 AM

What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.


University if Johannesburg Acquires sophisticated mobile agile Ai Robot

14 September 2021 9:19 AM

The University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Institute for Intelligent Systems (IIS) has unveiled an agile four-legged, animal-mimicking robot with artificial intelligence (AI), thie robit is one of two robots in the country.

Bongani speaks to Professor Babu Paul, Associate Professor And Director at The Institute For Intelligent Systems, at University Of Johannesburg.

The World View - Afghan Aid a dramatic appeal for help from the United Nation

14 September 2021 8:42 AM

Prince Andrew’s showbiz trial it’s happening in his absence in New York.
 
Bad baby names Sweden ‘s latest decision to ban an inappropriate name.

 

Thembisa police officer caught on camera ordering a hit on her sister & 5 kids

14 September 2021 7:34 AM

A former Police Constable from Thembisa was apprehended after asking a hitman and an undercover cop to murder her sister. Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is accused of ordering the murders of other members of her family over the years. Ndlovu's murderous spree netted her over R1.4 million from insurance policies she had taken out on relatives since 2012.

Bongani speaks to Gerard Labuschagne, Former Head of the Police Profiling Unit , Naledi Shange, Timeslive & Sunday times Reporter.

IEC insists the DA misread the court order which compelled it to open the voter registration process

14 September 2021 7:06 AM

The IEC maintains that its interpretation of the Constitutional Court order is correct. This is contained in its answering affidavit in the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s application before the Constitutional Court to halt the reopening of candidate registrations. 

Bongani speaks to Terry Tselane, Executive Chairman - Institute Of Election Management Services In Africa.

National Wills Week: Looking at the importance of wills and winding up of estates

13 September 2021 9:26 AM

National Wills Week is held from 13 to 17 September 2021. The aim of the Wills Week campaign is to encourage members of the public who would not normally make use of the services of an attorney, or who may hesitate to approach an attorney, to consult an attorney to have a basic will drafted.

Bongani speaks to Moremadi Mabule, Head Of Wills At Sanlam Trust.

The World View - Sri Lankan food queues & the pandemic is partly to blame

13 September 2021 8:40 AM

The FBI 9/11 files revealing a link to Saudi Arabia.
 
A 2nd Afghan evacuation for animal lover Pen Farthing’s staff.
 
A Tennis sensation Britain is in raptures over Emma Raducanu.

 

What's Gone Viral - [WATCH] Stray cat caught after it falls from grandstand at football match

13 September 2021 8:07 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Minister Sisulu's office disputes claims by DA that Mphumzi Mdekazi's monthly salary & travel and accommodation were inflated

13 September 2021 7:34 AM

DA’S Emma Louise Powell claims that a senior aide of former human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu — who was moved in the recent cabinet reshuffle to become minister of tourism — claimed more than R1.76m on travel and accommodation since May 2019. Bongani speaks to Emma Louise Powell, Da MP & Mpumzi Zuzile, Media Liaison In Minister Sisulu’s Office.

Reports confirm that Ramaphosa gave greenlight for Zuma Parole

13 September 2021 7:04 AM

Reports have surfaced that President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly gave the green light for Former President Jacob Zuma to be released on medical parole.Does the President of the country have the powers to interfere in this matter? What can we interpret from these reports? Could releasing Former President Jacob Zuma have averted another Civil Unrest episode in South Africa? Bongani speaks to Benedict Phiri, Law Expert

'We have no way of knowing how good the Sputnik V vaccine is'

Local

South Africa red list: 'There are a number of sympathetic voices in the UK'

Local

Trust in government has been eroded over the past decade, can it be restored?

Politics

US Justice Dept restricts use of chokeholds, 'no knock' entries

14 September 2021 8:49 PM

Haiti prosecutor seeks charges against PM for president's murder

14 September 2021 7:54 PM

South Africa thrash Sri Lanka to sweep T20 series 3-0

14 September 2021 6:47 PM

