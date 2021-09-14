The World View - Afghan Aid a dramatic appeal for help from the United Nation

Prince Andrew’s showbiz trial it’s happening in his absence in New York.
The University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Institute for Intelligent Systems (IIS) has unveiled an agile four-legged, animal-mimicking robot with artificial intelligence (AI), thie robit is one of two robots in the country.
Bongani speaks to Professor Babu Paul, Associate Professor And Director at The Institute For Intelligent Systems, at University Of Johannesburg.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
A former Police Constable from Thembisa was apprehended after asking a hitman and an undercover cop to murder her sister. Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is accused of ordering the murders of other members of her family over the years. Ndlovu's murderous spree netted her over R1.4 million from insurance policies she had taken out on relatives since 2012.
Bongani speaks to Gerard Labuschagne, Former Head of the Police Profiling Unit , Naledi Shange, Timeslive & Sunday times Reporter.
The IEC maintains that its interpretation of the Constitutional Court order is correct. This is contained in its answering affidavit in the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s application before the Constitutional Court to halt the reopening of candidate registrations.
Bongani speaks to Terry Tselane, Executive Chairman - Institute Of Election Management Services In Africa.
National Wills Week is held from 13 to 17 September 2021. The aim of the Wills Week campaign is to encourage members of the public who would not normally make use of the services of an attorney, or who may hesitate to approach an attorney, to consult an attorney to have a basic will drafted.
Bongani speaks to Moremadi Mabule, Head Of Wills At Sanlam Trust.
DA'S Emma Louise Powell claims that a senior aide of former human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu — who was moved in the recent cabinet reshuffle to become minister of tourism — claimed more than R1.76m on travel and accommodation since May 2019. Bongani speaks to Emma Louise Powell, Da MP & Mpumzi Zuzile, Media Liaison In Minister Sisulu's Office.
Reports have surfaced that President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly gave the green light for Former President Jacob Zuma to be released on medical parole.Does the President of the country have the powers to interfere in this matter? What can we interpret from these reports? Could releasing Former President Jacob Zuma have averted another Civil Unrest episode in South Africa? Bongani speaks to Benedict Phiri, Law Expert