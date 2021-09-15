First ever jazz drive-in concert to be held at Sandton City Rooftop

Jazz lovers in Gauteng can now head to the Sandton City Rooftop for a reimagined way to groove to the music. The Jazz Drive-In curated by the organisers of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz dares to keep the jazz grooving while observing restrictions occasioned by the covid-19 pandemic. Mantwa Chinoamadi-Mutshinya, Festival Producer.
Callers called into the show complaining about power cuts in Vosloorus. Bongani speaks to Mashangu Xibambu - Eskom Senior maintenance and Operations officer in Gauteng.
Mistaken for the Mafia an F1 fan’s accidental arrest in the Netherlands.
Potty trained cows it’s a counter pollution move by German scientists.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
The Department of Health has embarked on a programme that allows some pharmacists holding the required permits to prescribe and initiate HIV medicines without people first having to get scripts from doctors or nurses. Bongani speaks to Dr Moeketsi Mathe, HIV Clinician And Board Member at African Viral Care Society & Mogologolo Phasha, President Of The South African Pharmacy Council
The University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Institute for Intelligent Systems (IIS) has unveiled an agile four-legged, animal-mimicking robot with artificial intelligence (AI), thie robit is one of two robots in the country.
Bongani speaks to Professor Babu Paul, Associate Professor And Director at The Institute For Intelligent Systems, at University Of Johannesburg.
Prince Andrew’s showbiz trial it’s happening in his absence in New York.
Bad baby names Sweden ‘s latest decision to ban an inappropriate name.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
A former Police Constable from Thembisa was apprehended after asking a hitman and an undercover cop to murder her sister. Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is accused of ordering the murders of other members of her family over the years. Ndlovu's murderous spree netted her over R1.4 million from insurance policies she had taken out on relatives since 2012.
Bongani speaks to Gerard Labuschagne, Former Head of the Police Profiling Unit , Naledi Shange, Timeslive & Sunday times Reporter.
The IEC maintains that its interpretation of the Constitutional Court order is correct. This is contained in its answering affidavit in the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s application before the Constitutional Court to halt the reopening of candidate registrations.
Bongani speaks to Terry Tselane, Executive Chairman - Institute Of Election Management Services In Africa.