Contention over SA Pharmacy Council’s proposal for pharmacists to provide primary healthcare

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:20
Life insurance scams
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Megan Govender, convenor of the ASISA Forensics Standing Committee
Today at 16:50
Experts warn of Gauteng residents to brace being without water for while
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
Discovery Business Insurance has launched a campaign which celebrates this - #RestaurantReDiscovery
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
J-Something J-Something - Frontman at MiCasa
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
SA's July retail sales plummet by 11.2% , thanks looting
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 18:13
BAT's alleged delinquent activities to mute competitors have been thrust in the spotlight again by the BBC, but the company refutes these claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Lekan Ayo-Yusuf - Director at The Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry Monitoring and Policy Research
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Growthpoint’s Group feels the pinch of pandemic-induced hybrid work model
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties
Today at 18:48
Oryx Desert Salt bringing the heart of the Kalahari to Whole Foods USA!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Samantha Skyring - Founder & CEO at Oryx Desert Salt
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Apple is heading to space
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Ninja Corner - How is the National Consumer Council fighting price gauging for you?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner at the NCC.
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: The Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Unathi Kamlana - Commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Joburg call centre suffers outage due to cable theft How can Joburg residents reach residents while the contact centre is down? 15 September 2021 3:45 PM
Tshwane accuses famed 'cabbage bandit' of profiting from pavement veggie garden City of Tshwane acting chief of staff Jordan Griffith says Djo 'Cabbage Bandit' Nkuna's motive is not as pure as he makes it out t... 15 September 2021 2:35 PM
ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of... 15 September 2021 1:50 PM
Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health L... 15 September 2021 11:54 AM
How safe is the public amid political killings in elections season? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa about the political killings and measures in place to ensur... 15 September 2021 11:02 AM
ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC. 14 September 2021 2:35 PM
Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity… but cash is king Business owners, especially, appreciate this oft-repeated mantra, writes Matt Harcourt, Chief Financial Officer at Absa CIB. 15 September 2021 11:44 AM
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect). 14 September 2021 8:46 PM
Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria. 14 September 2021 7:46 PM
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range. 15 September 2021 6:00 AM
Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from u... 14 September 2021 4:15 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Kirsten Goss shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 15 September 2021 1:22 PM
[WATCH] Woman gets backlash for exploiting crying son for YouTube views Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as goat, rooster saving chicken from hawk goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 September 2021 8:15 AM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Contention over SA Pharmacy Council’s proposal for pharmacists to provide primary healthcare

Contention over SA Pharmacy Council’s proposal for pharmacists to provide primary healthcare

15 September 2021 7:34 AM

The Department of Health has embarked on a programme that allows some pharmacists holding the required permits to prescribe and initiate HIV medicines without people first having to get scripts from doctors or nurses. Bongani speaks to Dr Moeketsi Mathe, HIV Clinician And Board Member at African Viral Care Society & Mogologolo Phasha, ‎President Of The South African Pharmacy Council


Eskom calls in to address power cut issues in Vosloorus

15 September 2021 9:59 AM

Callers called into the show complaining about power cuts in Vosloorus. Bongani speaks to Mashangu Xibambu - Eskom Senior maintenance and Operations officer in Gauteng.

First ever jazz drive-in concert to be held at Sandton City Rooftop

15 September 2021 9:36 AM

Jazz lovers in Gauteng can now head to the Sandton City Rooftop for a reimagined way to groove to the music. The Jazz Drive-In curated by the organisers of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz dares to keep the jazz grooving while observing restrictions occasioned by the covid-19 pandemic. Mantwa Chinoamadi-Mutshinya, Festival Producer.

The World View - Haitian conspiracy the Prime Minister’s banned from leaving

15 September 2021 8:34 AM

Mistaken for the Mafia an F1 fan’s accidental arrest in the Netherlands.

Potty trained cows it’s a counter pollution move by German scientists. 

What’s Gone Viral - Bizarre moment as goat, rooster saving chicken from hawk

15 September 2021 7:59 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

University if Johannesburg Acquires sophisticated mobile agile Ai Robot

14 September 2021 9:19 AM

The University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Institute for Intelligent Systems (IIS) has unveiled an agile four-legged, animal-mimicking robot with artificial intelligence (AI), thie robit is one of two robots in the country.

Bongani speaks to Professor Babu Paul, Associate Professor And Director at The Institute For Intelligent Systems, at University Of Johannesburg.

The World View - Afghan Aid a dramatic appeal for help from the United Nation

14 September 2021 8:42 AM

Prince Andrew’s showbiz trial it’s happening in his absence in New York.
 
Bad baby names Sweden ‘s latest decision to ban an inappropriate name.

 

What’s Gone Viral - Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch outside house

14 September 2021 8:03 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Thembisa police officer caught on camera ordering a hit on her sister & 5 kids

14 September 2021 7:34 AM

A former Police Constable from Thembisa was apprehended after asking a hitman and an undercover cop to murder her sister. Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is accused of ordering the murders of other members of her family over the years. Ndlovu's murderous spree netted her over R1.4 million from insurance policies she had taken out on relatives since 2012.

Bongani speaks to Gerard Labuschagne, Former Head of the Police Profiling Unit , Naledi Shange, Timeslive & Sunday times Reporter.

IEC insists the DA misread the court order which compelled it to open the voter registration process

14 September 2021 7:06 AM

The IEC maintains that its interpretation of the Constitutional Court order is correct. This is contained in its answering affidavit in the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s application before the Constitutional Court to halt the reopening of candidate registrations. 

Bongani speaks to Terry Tselane, Executive Chairman - Institute Of Election Management Services In Africa.

City of Joburg call centre suffers outage due to cable theft

Local

Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency

Politics

If SA gets more J&J doses more people can be fully vaccinated - Bhekisisa Health

Local

Kodwa: There are no threats to upcoming local govt elections

15 September 2021 3:33 PM

WCED backs Basic Education Dept's move to adjust matric exam timetable

15 September 2021 2:42 PM

Niehaus doesn't represent ANC staff - party's employee representative committee

15 September 2021 2:34 PM

