Ditching Rugby for politics?

Former Springbok coach Pieter de Villiers appears to be preparing for life outside rugby and a career in politics according to the latest developments. He has been announced as the GOOD party's mayoral candidate for the Drakenstein municipality.
Bongani speaks to Pieter De Villiers, Good Party Mayoral Candidate.
In light of World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day, TikTok is strengthening ways to nurture the well-being of social media community. TikTok has partnered with SADAG to raise awareness around mental health and has launched new resources to help with mental well-being
Bongani speaks to Fatima Seedat, Sadag’s Development Manager.
Anti Vax catholic cardinals the Pope admits he’s puzzled.
The queen’s North Korean message HM has contacted Kim Jong Un.
Outsurance what's the question.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The NICD has released its numbers on COVID-19 young people under 19 years, and found that while the number of children and adolescents tested, diagnosed, and admitted increased in the third wave to peak period, there was no increase in fatalities or ICU admissions compared to adults Bongani Speaks to Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha, Senior Epidemiologist, Nicd
Callers called into the show complaining about power cuts in Vosloorus. Bongani speaks to Mashangu Xibambu - Eskom Senior maintenance and Operations officer in Gauteng.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jazz lovers in Gauteng can now head to the Sandton City Rooftop for a reimagined way to groove to the music. The Jazz Drive-In curated by the organisers of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz dares to keep the jazz grooving while observing restrictions occasioned by the covid-19 pandemic. Mantwa Chinoamadi-Mutshinya, Festival Producer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mistaken for the Mafia an F1 fan’s accidental arrest in the Netherlands.
Potty trained cows it’s a counter pollution move by German scientists.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST