Readiness for voter registration

The voter registration weekend is here and the IEC says it is ready to receive potential voters at its 23,151 registration stations across the country, which will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Bongani speaks to Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer at the IEC.
What is happening in Guinea? Earlier this month coup overthrew long-time leader. The Military junta now says they are open about talks on Guinea's future, vows to avoid past 'mistakes.
French Anti-Jihad moves in Africa president Macron claims a victory.
Outlawed Afghan musicians a group of singers have fled Taliban violence.
The SA Bone Marrow Registry is celebrating three decades of saving lives this September. In honour of its anniversary, the registry will be hosting a virtual concert today to raise awareness of the work they do and to share poignant stories of donors and patients whose lives they have touched over the years.
Bongani speaks to Jane Ward, Deputy Director for the SA Bone Marraw.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
For the first time in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa is calling on the public to nominate South Africa's next chief justice to promote transparency. The public has until 1 October to submit their nominations.
Bongani speaks to Tyrone Seale.
Today, the Constitutional Court will make a ruling on former President Jacob Zuma’s application for the Apex court to rescind its ruling to sentence Zuma to prison for 15 months for not appearing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry. Can the Concourt rescind its own rulings?.
Karyn Maughan, Specialist Legal Journalist at News24.
In light of World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day, TikTok is strengthening ways to nurture the well-being of social media community. TikTok has partnered with SADAG to raise awareness around mental health and has launched new resources to help with mental well-being
Bongani speaks to Fatima Seedat, Sadag’s Development Manager.
Anti Vax catholic cardinals the Pope admits he’s puzzled.
The queen’s North Korean message HM has contacted Kim Jong Un.
Outsurance what's the question.