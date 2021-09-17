702 Weekly: Favour | SA Bone Marrow Registry celebrating 3 decades

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 86, 116 as 164 people die from virus The Health Department says it recorded 3, 286 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours. 19 September 2021 9:03 AM
Local logistic startup Pargo partners with Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon Head of marketing Michaela Gabriel says the initiative is aimed at creating breast cancer awareness in the country. 19 September 2021 8:36 AM
ConCourt ruling doesn’t stop IEC from amending elections timetable The ruling stated that the decision to decree that the current timetable stands although the IEC may be able to amend it. 19 September 2021 7:38 AM
Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo (46) killed in car accident Jolidee Matongo was killed in a car crash as he was returning from a voter registration event in Soweto. 18 September 2021 9:27 PM
ELECTIONS 2021: Voter registration kicks off at more than 23,000 sites across SA There are 25.6 million people on the roll and the Independent Electoral Commission hopes to increase this to 26 million by Monday. 18 September 2021 7:28 AM
ConCourt emotional, angry to use words like skullduggery in Zuma matter - Manyi Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi says they are disappointed by the apex court ruling. 17 September 2021 12:46 PM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months. 16 September 2021 7:21 PM
'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go Clement Manyathela took some calls to hear what 702 listeners think should be some of the patriarchal proverbs to be done away wit... 17 September 2021 11:57 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
There is a lot of uncertainty but we must be optimistic - Springbok Nude Girls Band member Arno Carstens says Partypocalypse reflects what is happening now in the world. 17 September 2021 3:01 PM
Message in bottle launched in Japan found 37 years later in Hawaii goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 September 2021 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful moment as boy giving little girl foul baseball has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 September 2021 8:27 AM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
702 Weekly: Favour | SA Bone Marrow Registry celebrating 3 decades

702 Weekly: Favour | SA Bone Marrow Registry celebrating 3 decades

17 September 2021 8:28 AM

The SA Bone Marrow Registry is celebrating three decades of saving lives this September. In honour of its anniversary, the registry will be hosting a virtual concert today to raise awareness of the work they do and to share poignant stories of donors and patients whose lives they have touched over the years.

Bongani speaks to Jane Ward, Deputy Director for the SA Bone Marraw.


Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

17 September 2021 9:14 AM

What is happening in Guinea? Earlier this month coup overthrew long-time leader. The Military junta now says they are open about talks on Guinea’s future, vows to avoid past ‘mistakes. 

The World View - New defence pact China protests as Australia, the US & U.K. do a deal

17 September 2021 8:35 AM

French Anti-Jihad moves in Africa president Macron claims a victory.
 
Outlawed Afghan musicians a group of singers have fled Taliban violence. 

 

What’s Gone Viral - Beautiful moment as boy giving little girl foul baseball

17 September 2021 7:59 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Public called to nominate chief justice

17 September 2021 7:35 AM

For the first time in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa is calling on the public to nominate South Africa's next chief justice to promote transparency. The public has until 1 October to submit their nominations.

Bongani speaks to Tyrone Seale.

ConCourt to decide on Jacob Zuma rescission case

17 September 2021 7:30 AM

Today, the Constitutional Court will make a ruling on former President Jacob Zuma’s application for the Apex court to rescind its ruling to sentence Zuma to prison for 15 months for not appearing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry. Can the Concourt rescind its own rulings?.

Karyn Maughan, Specialist Legal Journalist at News24.

  

Readiness for voter registration

17 September 2021 7:11 AM

The voter registration weekend is here and the IEC says it is ready to receive potential voters at its 23,151 registration stations across the country, which will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. 

Bongani speaks to Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer at the IEC.

 

Tiktok & Sadag team up for mental well-being

16 September 2021 9:25 AM

In light of World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day, TikTok is strengthening ways to nurture the well-being of social media community. TikTok has partnered with SADAG to raise awareness around mental health and has launched new resources to help with mental well-being

Bongani speaks to Fatima Seedat, Sadag’s Development Manager.

The World View  - Mexican hostages released by gunmen including 22 impoverished migrants

16 September 2021 8:36 AM

Anti Vax catholic cardinals the Pope admits he’s puzzled.

The queen’s North Korean message HM has contacted Kim Jong Un.
 

 

What's The Question by Outsurance, author Damon Galgot's mother calls in

16 September 2021 8:10 AM

Outsurance what's the question.

