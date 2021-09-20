UK Government keeps SA in red list

The UK government has decided to keep South Africa on its red list for travel facing stringent restrictions and high costs when entering the UK. The SA government is puzzled at the UK's decision to keep South Africa on the Red list of countries.
Clement speaks to Dr. Nicholas Crisp, Acting Director-General Of Health.
Losing strands of your hair is normal. In fact, most people shed between 50 and 100 of them each day. But significant hair loss could be a result of an underlying condition. It could be linked to hormones or genetics. Or it could be Alopecia. September is a month of bringing awareness to the plight of those with alopecia.
We explain this condition and provide advice for those suffering from hair loss.. Clement speaks to Dr. Pholile Mpofu, Dermatologist.
America’s Haitian migrant crisis new problems at the Mexican border.
Mystery survivor found without ID on rocks off the coast of Croatia.
Space Tourism the latest space X mission has returned to Earth.
The newly-elected mayor of Johannesburg, Jolidee Matongo, has died in a car accident on Saturday evening. He had been appointed as mayor on 10 August and served in the position for just over a month.
Clement speaks to Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson For Late JHB Mayor.
Last week, the Justice & Constitutional Development department was hit by ransomware attack, leading to all information systems being encrypted and unavailable to both internal employees as well as members of the public. The cyber-attack also spilled over to the office of the Information Regulator, disrupting the watchdog’s IT systems..
Clement speaks to Adv. Pansy Tlakula, Information Regulator.
What is happening in Guinea? Earlier this month coup overthrew long-time leader. The Military junta now says they are open about talks on Guinea's future, vows to avoid past 'mistakes.
French Anti-Jihad moves in Africa president Macron claims a victory.
Outlawed Afghan musicians a group of singers have fled Taliban violence.
The SA Bone Marrow Registry is celebrating three decades of saving lives this September. In honour of its anniversary, the registry will be hosting a virtual concert today to raise awareness of the work they do and to share poignant stories of donors and patients whose lives they have touched over the years.
Bongani speaks to Jane Ward, Deputy Director for the SA Bone Marraw.
