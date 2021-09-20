September is Alopecia Awareness Month

Losing strands of your hair is normal. In fact, most people shed between 50 and 100 of them each day. But significant hair loss could be a result of an underlying condition. It could be linked to hormones or genetics. Or it could be Alopecia. September is a month of bringing awareness to the plight of those with alopecia.



We explain this condition and provide advice for those suffering from hair loss.. Clement speaks to Dr. Pholile Mpofu, Dermatologist.