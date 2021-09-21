Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Mandatory Vaccination Policy
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Talita Laubscher - Partner at Bowmans
Today at 21:05
Man Torque: Inaugural Traditional Men’s Parliaments
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Inkosikazi Nomandla Mhlauli - Acting Chairperson of National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders
Dr Matome Kganaga - National Deputy Chairperson of the SANAC Men's Sector
Today at 22:05
Is venture capitalism the answer to boosting South Africa's economy?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nchaope Khaole - Chief Investment Officer, Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC)
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Candidate registrations ends today

Candidate registrations ends today

21 September 2021 7:38 AM

Today is the deadline for political parties to register their candidates. This comes as the Concourt dismissed the DA’s application to set aside reopening of candidate registration. The commission is pleased to report that over 1.7 million voters registered during the special two-day registration weekend which took place over the weekend.

Clement speaks to Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer.

   


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The Blyde Considering Prohibiting Short-Term Letting

21 September 2021 9:29 AM

Overcrowding of the lagoon area by guests from short-term letting apartments, gross systemic abuse of the access code system, and instances of illegal short-term letting of apartments as well as the illegal sale of visitor access, are some of the reasons why the Blyde Homeowners Association has put in place stringent measures at the residential development.

Clement speaks to Reuben Phala, LN Motimele Attorney's (Representing Short-Term Letters)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - University shooting in Russia a student gunman has killed 6

21 September 2021 8:34 AM

Russia’s election a controversial victory for Vladimir Putin’s party.

A New Arms race that could be 1 effect of a new US defence pact.

A Modern ghost story what you wouldn’t want to find in a new house. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Punch! Man falling from roof after balancing ladder on table

21 September 2021 8:11 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding Filicide -The murder of children by their caregivers

21 September 2021 7:14 AM

A former Pretoria doctor, Lauren Dickason has been charged with killing her twin girls, Maya and Karla, two, and their older sister, Liane, six, after recently moving to New Zealand. Dickason is one of many South African women linked to filicide cases – the murder of a child by either their parents or caregivers.

Clement Speaks to Dr. Shaheda Omar, Teddy Bear Clinic Clinical Director.

           

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

September is Alopecia Awareness Month

20 September 2021 9:21 AM

Losing strands of your hair is normal. In fact, most people shed between 50 and 100 of them each day. But significant hair loss could be a result of an underlying condition. It could be linked to hormones or genetics. Or it could be Alopecia. September is a month of bringing awareness to the plight of those with alopecia.

We explain this condition and provide advice for those suffering from hair loss.. Clement speaks to Dr. Pholile Mpofu, Dermatologist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Major diplomatic spat France is especially unhappy with the US

20 September 2021 8:45 AM

America’s Haitian migrant crisis new problems at the Mexican border.

Mystery survivor found without ID on rocks off the coast of Croatia.

Space Tourism the latest space X mission has returned to Earth. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Woman breaking down meaning of nursery rhymes

20 September 2021 8:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Government keeps SA in red list

20 September 2021 7:34 AM

The UK government has decided to keep South Africa on its red list for travel facing stringent restrictions and high costs when entering the UK. The SA government is puzzled at the UK's decision to keep South Africa on the Red list of countries.

Clement speaks to Dr. Nicholas Crisp, Acting Director-General Of Health.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JHB Mayor dies in car crash

20 September 2021 7:29 AM

The newly-elected mayor of Johannesburg, Jolidee Matongo, has died in a car accident on Saturday evening. He had been appointed as mayor on 10 August and served in the position for just over a month. 

Clement speaks to Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson For Late JHB Mayor.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

