Candidate registrations ends today

Today is the deadline for political parties to register their candidates. This comes as the Concourt dismissed the DA’s application to set aside reopening of candidate registration. The commission is pleased to report that over 1.7 million voters registered during the special two-day registration weekend which took place over the weekend.
Clement speaks to Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer.
Overcrowding of the lagoon area by guests from short-term letting apartments, gross systemic abuse of the access code system, and instances of illegal short-term letting of apartments as well as the illegal sale of visitor access, are some of the reasons why the Blyde Homeowners Association has put in place stringent measures at the residential development.
Clement speaks to Reuben Phala, LN Motimele Attorney's (Representing Short-Term Letters)
Russia’s election a controversial victory for Vladimir Putin’s party.
A New Arms race that could be 1 effect of a new US defence pact.
A Modern ghost story what you wouldn’t want to find in a new house.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A former Pretoria doctor, Lauren Dickason has been charged with killing her twin girls, Maya and Karla, two, and their older sister, Liane, six, after recently moving to New Zealand. Dickason is one of many South African women linked to filicide cases – the murder of a child by either their parents or caregivers.
Clement Speaks to Dr. Shaheda Omar, Teddy Bear Clinic Clinical Director.
Losing strands of your hair is normal. In fact, most people shed between 50 and 100 of them each day. But significant hair loss could be a result of an underlying condition. It could be linked to hormones or genetics. Or it could be Alopecia. September is a month of bringing awareness to the plight of those with alopecia.
We explain this condition and provide advice for those suffering from hair loss.. Clement speaks to Dr. Pholile Mpofu, Dermatologist.
America’s Haitian migrant crisis new problems at the Mexican border.
Mystery survivor found without ID on rocks off the coast of Croatia.
Space Tourism the latest space X mission has returned to Earth.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The UK government has decided to keep South Africa on its red list for travel facing stringent restrictions and high costs when entering the UK. The SA government is puzzled at the UK's decision to keep South Africa on the Red list of countries.
Clement speaks to Dr. Nicholas Crisp, Acting Director-General Of Health.
The newly-elected mayor of Johannesburg, Jolidee Matongo, has died in a car accident on Saturday evening. He had been appointed as mayor on 10 August and served in the position for just over a month.
Clement speaks to Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson For Late JHB Mayor.