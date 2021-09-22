What’s Gone Viral - Dad's hilarious reaction while teaching daughter how to drive

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Former President Jacob Zuma's trial continues. The state is set to conclude arguments.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:10
ANC Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte briefs media on councillor candidate registration for 2021 LGE's.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:15
AUDIO: IFP and Action SA hold press briefings on LGE's.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
John Hlope v Judicial Service Commission and Others: Urgent review application.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter Organisation
Today at 12:27
Audio: Who announces that the Delta variant is overwhelming other Covid-19 variants .
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
EWN: Amnesty demands two billion COVID jabs for poorer countries and places blame on vaccine makers for vaccine inequality.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shenilla Mohamed - Executive Director at Amnesty International South Africa
Today at 12:41
Judgment on the bail bid for murder accused Nthuthuko Shoba expected to be heard today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
The LRC writes to the Minister of Basic Education to take action. The LRC says it is concerned about the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies since March 2020.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Charlene Kreuser · Candidate Attorney at the Legal Resources Centre
Today at 12:52
Nersa gives the approval for Karpowerships.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.
Today at 12:56
SAA finally takes off.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phuthego Mojapele - at Mojapele Productions.cc
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
[pitched] sasol
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual : The need for grid scale batteries is intensifying as we shift to renewable energy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Deon Geyser CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Deon Geyser - CEO at Liquid Intelligent Technologies
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
How electricity tariffs are calculated Mashangu Xivambu, Eskom senior manager for maintenance and operations in Gauteng says people who can afford have to pay a higher t... 22 September 2021 12:07 PM
The SABC needs to clarify why we're paying for TV licences - Caller Listeners on the Clement Manyathela Show weighed in on the SABC's recommendation for a household levy system from its subscribers. 22 September 2021 10:56 AM
City Power distances itself from the death of a protestor in Alex On Tuesday, the utility disconnected illegal power connections in areas in and around Alexandra - including River Park and structu... 22 September 2021 9:36 AM
View all Local
'Nersa floating power plants approval not in public's interest' Green Connection activist and strategic lead Liz Mcdaid says the decision will impact on electricity prices in the future. 22 September 2021 8:04 AM
Jacob Zuma's defence team defend release of medical records at corruption trial Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala says Zuma's legal team and the Correctional Service said his records would not be released. 22 September 2021 7:25 AM
Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge. 21 September 2021 7:57 PM
View all Politics
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped' Arabile Gumede interviews analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership. 21 September 2021 6:48 PM
View all Business
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH]Dad's hilarious reaction while teaching daughter how to drive goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 September 2021 8:39 AM
[WATCH] Women running from herd of elephants at Kruger National Park goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 September 2021 8:38 AM
[WATCH] Gillian Anderson’s response to ‘Margaret Thatcher’ question goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
View all Africa
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Gone Viral - Dad's hilarious reaction while teaching daughter how to drive

What’s Gone Viral - Dad's hilarious reaction while teaching daughter how to drive

22 September 2021 8:03 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

World Rhino Day

22 September 2021 9:22 AM

World Rhino Day is celebrated on September 22 every year! This special day provides the opportunity for cause-related organizations, NGOs, zoos, and members of the public to celebrate rhinos in their own unique ways.

Clements speaks to Nico Jacobs, Founder of Rhino 911.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Decisive decade Joe Biden’s big 1st speech to the UN

22 September 2021 8:49 AM

Volcanic evacuation more people exit La Palma in the Canary Islands.

The KFC smugglers caught breaking New Zealand’s lockdown.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Did the ANC meet candidate list submission deadline?

22 September 2021 8:34 AM

The ANC says it has met the deadline to submit its candidates list to the IEC following a lifeline that was provided by the IEC when it decided to reopen the registration of candidates list.

Clement speaks to Fikile Mbalula, ANC Head Of Elections.

           

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nersa approves 3 generation licenses for Karpowership

22 September 2021 7:29 AM

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa has approved three generation licenses for floating powership provider Karpowership SA. However, the Green Connection finds it totally unacceptable that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa has approved electricity generation licences for the Karpowership project.

Clement speaks to Liz Mcdaid, Activist & Strategic Lead At Green Connection.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unpacking Zuma’s special plea

22 September 2021 7:12 AM

Things took a dramatic turn at the Pietermaritzburg High Court yesterday when outgoing correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser was subpoenaed to appear in court, represented by Zuma’s previous representative Muzi Sikhakhane, before he was excused by Judge Koen. 

Zuma won the first round against NPA as court rules against prematurely handing over his medical records Clement Speaks to Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst.

           

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Blyde Considering Prohibiting Short-Term Letting

21 September 2021 9:29 AM

Overcrowding of the lagoon area by guests from short-term letting apartments, gross systemic abuse of the access code system, and instances of illegal short-term letting of apartments as well as the illegal sale of visitor access, are some of the reasons why the Blyde Homeowners Association has put in place stringent measures at the residential development.

Clement speaks to Reuben Phala, LN Motimele Attorney's (Representing Short-Term Letters)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - University shooting in Russia a student gunman has killed 6

21 September 2021 8:34 AM

Russia’s election a controversial victory for Vladimir Putin’s party.

A New Arms race that could be 1 effect of a new US defence pact.

A Modern ghost story what you wouldn’t want to find in a new house. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Punch! Man falling from roof after balancing ladder on table

21 September 2021 8:11 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Candidate registrations ends today

21 September 2021 7:38 AM

Today is the deadline for political parties to register their candidates. This comes as the Concourt dismissed the DA’s application to set aside reopening of candidate registration. The commission is pleased to report that over 1.7 million voters registered during the special two-day registration weekend which took place over the weekend.

Clement speaks to Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer.

   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

