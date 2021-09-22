What’s Gone Viral - Dad's hilarious reaction while teaching daughter how to drive

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:05
Former President Jacob Zuma's trial continues. The state is set to conclude arguments.
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
125
Today at 12:10
ANC Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte briefs media on councillor candidate registration for 2021 LGE's.
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
125
Today at 12:15
AUDIO: IFP and Action SA hold press briefings on LGE's.
125
Today at 12:23
John Hlope v Judicial Service Commission and Others: Urgent review application.
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter Organisation
125
Today at 12:27
Audio: Who announces that the Delta variant is overwhelming other Covid-19 variants .
125
Today at 12:37
EWN: Amnesty demands two billion COVID jabs for poorer countries and places blame on vaccine makers for vaccine inequality.
Guests
Shenilla Mohamed - Executive Director at Amnesty International South Africa
125
Today at 12:41
Judgment on the bail bid for murder accused Nthuthuko Shoba expected to be heard today.
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
125
Today at 12:45
The LRC writes to the Minister of Basic Education to take action. The LRC says it is concerned about the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies since March 2020.
Guests
Charlene Kreuser · Candidate Attorney at the Legal Resources Centre
125
Today at 12:52
Nersa gives the approval for Karpowerships.
Guests
Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.
125
Today at 12:56
SAA finally takes off.
Guests
Phuthego Mojapele - at Mojapele Productions.cc
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 18:48
[pitched] sasol
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual : The need for grid scale batteries is intensifying as we shift to renewable energy
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Deon Geyser CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies
Guests
Deon Geyser - CEO at Liquid Intelligent Technologies
125
