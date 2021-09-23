What you need to know about the high court ruling on the mining charter

In a painful blow to government, the Gauteng High Court this week set aside parts of the Mining Charter, ruling that the charter provides policy "guiding principles" – and isn't subordinate legislation.
Clement Speaks to Jonathan Veeran, Partner, Webber Wentzel.
Head of the Metropolitan Police force orders a review into culture and standards following Sarah Everard's murder.
Could Adele be about to give us new music with her first album in 6 years.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Legal pratitioner Sipho, expressed his concern about a data breach that has impacted the Department of Justice, claiming that they have been unable to recover the system due to a ransom they are unable to pay. Adv Martin Mafojane, Chief Master at the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, acknowledged the problem and what they are doing to correct it.
Action SA Spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni has responded to the IEC's removal of their acronym from the local government election ballot paper by stating that they will take the matter to court. IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Mawethu Mosery responded that it is too late to resolve the problem and that the litigation route would benefit Action SA and that they must submit.
SANEF plans on beefing up safety security for journalists and crew members covering the elections following the attacks on journalists from ENCA and Newzroom Afrika who were covering political campaigning.
Bongani speaks to Reggie Moalusi, Sanef Executive Director.
Soldiers start driving petrol tankers as the fuel crisis continues.
The world's longest under-sea electric cable between the UK and Norway is open for business.
The Hawks says it has received the SIU report into Digital Vibes and has also received more than 50 statements that will assist in the investigation. The SIU had recommended that suspended Health DDG be criminally prosecuted for his involvement in the scandal.
Bongani speaks to Gen. Godfrey Lebeya, Hawks Head.
Eskom has hit back at NERSA over its decision to reject the power utility’s latest Multi-year Pricing Determination Application based on its methodology.
Bongani speaks to Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, Eskom’s General Manager For Regulation.
Sudan's state broadcaster claimed on 21 September that a coup d'etat had been thwarted by the country's state security agencies.