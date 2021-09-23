Nersa explains why it granted generation licenses to Karpowership

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
We won't survive as people, especially in municipalities, don't wanna pay - SIU John Perlman speaks to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago about why they want their funding model to be reviewed. 5 October 2021 4:39 PM
Pressure mounts for release of crucial second-hand vehicle history to consumers Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Motor Body Repairers' Association director Richard Green about their concerns over unpublish... 5 October 2021 3:48 PM
View all Local
ActionSA must submit correspondence to amend its registration details - IEC Deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery says the commission can't arbitrarily insert abbreviations on behalf of a party. 5 October 2021 7:42 AM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections? Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the p... 4 October 2021 4:22 PM
View all Politics
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 5 October 2021 7:11 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Business
Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – Clem Sunter thinks of life as a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Lexus LS 500: Show them how to Experience Amazing Gift your life that extra bit of luxury with the Lexus LS 500 range. 1 October 2021 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Bonteheuwel ward councillor candidate Angus McKenzie campaign goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:14 AM
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
View all World
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Nersa explains why it granted generation licenses to Karpowership

Nersa explains why it granted generation licenses to Karpowership

23 September 2021 7:37 AM

The granting of three generation licenses to Karpowership by the energy regulator has been met with strong opposition from civil society. Karpowership has faced numerous challenges since the government in March granted it the biggest share of a 2 000-megawatt emergency power tender to provide the cheapest and quickest option for electricity.

Clement speaks to Nhlanhla Gumede, Regulator Member, Responsible For Electricity Regulation At Nersa.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - World leaders' denials over the Pandora Papers

5 October 2021 8:32 AM

Head of the Metropolitan Police force orders a review into culture and standards following Sarah Everard's murder.

Could Adele be about to give us new music with her first album in 6 years.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Bonteheuwel ward councillor candidate Angus McKenzie campaign

5 October 2021 8:09 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Department of Justice breach causes service delivery crisis at the Master's Office

5 October 2021 7:52 AM

Legal pratitioner Sipho, expressed his concern about a data breach that has impacted the Department of Justice, claiming that they have been unable to recover the system due to a ransom they are unable to pay. Adv Martin Mafojane, Chief Master at the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, acknowledged the problem and what they are doing to correct it.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IEC blames Action SA for ballot paper bungle

5 October 2021 7:08 AM

Action SA Spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni has responded to the IEC's removal of their acronym from the local government election ballot paper by stating that they will take the matter to court. IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer  Mawethu Mosery responded that it is too late to resolve the problem and that the litigation route would benefit Action SA and that they must submit.

           

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sanef to beef up safety training for Journalists during elections season

4 October 2021 9:19 AM

SANEF plans on beefing up safety security for journalists and crew members covering the elections following the attacks on journalists from ENCA and Newzroom Afrika who were covering political campaigning.

Bongani speaks to Reggie Moalusi, Sanef Executive Director.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - World leaders, politicians and billionaires exposed in huge financial data leak

4 October 2021 8:44 AM

Soldiers start driving petrol tankers as the fuel crisis continues.

The world's longest under-sea electric cable between the UK and Norway is open for business.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Boy surprising best friend he had not seen for 3 years

4 October 2021 8:05 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hawks investigating those involved in Digital Vibes scandal

4 October 2021 7:37 AM

The Hawks says it has received the SIU report into Digital Vibes and has also received more than 50 statements that will assist in the investigation. The SIU had recommended that suspended Health DDG be criminally prosecuted for his involvement in the scandal.

Bongani speaks to Gen. Godfrey Lebeya, Hawks Head.

           

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom hits back at Nersa Overpower tariffs proposal

4 October 2021 7:05 AM

Eskom has hit back at NERSA over its decision to reject the power utility’s latest Multi-year Pricing Determination Application based on its methodology.

Bongani speaks to Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, Eskom’s General Manager For Regulation.

           

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

1 October 2021 9:31 AM

Sudan’s state broadcaster claimed on 21 September that a coup d’etat had been thwarted by the country’s state security agencies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Pressure mounts for release of crucial second-hand vehicle history to consumers

Local

Numsa strike: We have suffered because of the impact of the economy'

Local

Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

SADC won't tolerate terrorism: Ramaphosa

5 October 2021 8:03 PM

Unicef SA: SA youth suffer from mental health, but don’t know where to seek help

5 October 2021 7:46 PM

SABC: Only 2 million people out of just over 10 million paid their TV licences

5 October 2021 6:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA