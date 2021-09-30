What’s Gone Viral - Salt on toast is Victoria Beckham's favourite food to eat, what's yours?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Health Ministry responds to SIU report findings and recommendation.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with media post ANC manifesto launch.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.
Today at 12:15
Audio: Zweli Mkhize resigning as Health Minister was honourable- Ramaphosa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Deputy Police Minister leads ministerial Imbizo in Gugulethu
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry Spokesperson.
Today at 12:27
Community memebers from Zululand disrupt business breakfast held by the Distric Mayor in Durban.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:37
GITOC Report - Murder by Contract , Targeted Killings in eastern and southern Africa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kim Thomas, Analyst at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.
Today at 12:41
Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu hosts a symposium on rape, sexual violence and teenage pregnancy in Delft, Cape Town.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on hospitals has stretched blood supplies in the country. SANBS appeals for help.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Khensani Mahlangu - Communications Officer at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Lessons from Charlotte Makgomo Mannya - Maxeke.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA.
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Lessons from Charlotte Makgomo Mannya - Maxeke.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert
Today at 18:13
capitec results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: Why digital marketing is dead!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Nene: I didn’t know that my Gupta meetings response will come back to haunt me Former minister of finance Nhlanhla Nene speaks about his childhood, government portfolios and how the axing by Zuma affected him. 30 September 2021 11:40 AM
'Burns is 'disease of poverty', Bara unit will help people from continent' Wits University head of surgery professor Martin Smith gives more insight on the new Burns Unit that will be built. 30 September 2021 7:28 AM
'He served the nation well' - Ramaphosa defends Mkhize despite SIU findings The report shows how members of the former minister’s family and his close associates benefited from the irregular contract. 30 September 2021 6:29 AM
View all Local
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman. 29 September 2021 7:29 PM
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs) The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June. 28 September 2021 7:12 PM
ANC: We know from experience of past 25 years what works and what doesn't work Bongani Bingwa speaks to ANC senior member Ronald Lamola about their 2021 local government elections manifesto. 28 September 2021 7:38 AM
View all Politics
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD, Amrop Woodburn Mann) about the redrafted Companies Amendment Bill. 29 September 2021 7:51 PM
How do I know a lot can happen in 23 years? I Googled it The search giant is 23 years old, it is mostly amazing but doesn’t say don’t be evil anymore 29 September 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
WATCH: 'I just want to survive' Girl shares why she eats meat while vegetarian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2021 8:51 AM
Tweeps share how they found out their partners got married behind their backs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2021 8:30 AM
Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen. 28 September 2021 8:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
Salt on toast is Victoria Beckham's favourite food to eat, what's yours? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 September 2021 8:20 AM
Funny moment as delivery guy hurls Amazon package onto customer's roof Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 September 2021 8:17 AM
WATCH: 'I just want to survive' Girl shares why she eats meat while vegetarian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2021 8:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus' South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what var... 28 September 2021 1:51 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Gone Viral - Salt on toast is Victoria Beckham's favourite food to eat, what's yours?

What’s Gone Viral - Salt on toast is Victoria Beckham's favourite food to eat, what's yours?

30 September 2021 8:11 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

PPS Turns 80 In 2021: What It Takes To Build A Heritage Brand

30 September 2021 9:18 AM

As we wrap up Heritage month, PPS turns 80 years old in 2021 and, throughout its existence, it has demonstrated resilience , recorded steady growth and consistently provided services to its members without disruption.

Bongani speaks to Izak Smit, PPS Group CEO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - La Palma Lava changing volcanic problems on the Canary island

30 September 2021 8:33 AM

Fish Wars could Britain & France come to blows over Seabass.

A ring legend retires the Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao. 
 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

27 Former Directors-General Launch an Association To Help fix Public

30 September 2021 7:33 AM

Yesterday, 27 former Directors-General came together to form a historical Association of Former Directors-General to support and help build the capacity of the public service, out of concern of the looting state resources, the gouging and corrupting of the public service and hollowing of its capacity.

Bongani speaks to Rev. Frank Chikane, Former Director-General In the Presidency.

        

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New burn unit built at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

30 September 2021 7:16 AM

A new wing of the Burns Unit, a partnership between Wits University and the CHBAH, will be built thanks to a donation of R70 million from the Roy McAlpine Foundation. The new burns unit will serve residents of Soweto, the rest of Gauteng, surrounding provinces and citizens of neighbouring countries.

           

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Afghan terrorism a worrying sum up from America’s most senior general

29 September 2021 9:38 AM

A Canadian miners’ escape after being trapped 1 kilometer underground.

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant week South Africa kicks off in October

29 September 2021 9:21 AM

Restaurant Week is dedicated to bringing diners the opportunity to enjoy exquisite cuisine at valued prices across a variety of high-end restaurants. It takes place from the 1st of October to the 31st of October each year.

Bongani speaks to Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restuarant Association of South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Networks Africa And Peer Lead Bet International

29 September 2021 9:20 AM

BET is on a mission to showcase the talent of Africa’s leading women to tackle issues such as gender stereotyping by telling their own stories. Monde Twala details how Viacom has been a long-standing proponent of authentic African storytelling and creating initiatives that represent and empower women across our network. BET declared this year the Year of the Black Woman at the recent BET Awards..

Bongani speaks to Monde Twala, Senior Vice-President, General Manager Viacomcbs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - I just want to survive' Girl shares why she eats meat while vegetarian

29 September 2021 8:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How politicians can connect with Young people

29 September 2021 7:32 AM

More than 9 million young South Africans are not in employment, education, or training (NEET). CDE’s new report, South Africa’s NEETs crisis: Why we are failing to connect young people to work, summarises the latest research on young people and the challenges they face in trying to access economic opportunities.

Bongani speaks to Ann Bernstein, Executive Director, Centre For Development And enterprise.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Nene: I didn’t know that my Gupta meetings response will come back to haunt me

Local

'Burns is 'disease of poverty', Bara unit will help people from continent'

Local

'He served the nation well' - Ramaphosa defends Mkhize despite SIU findings

Local

EWN Highlights

Khayelitsha residents hope Mchunu's visit will bring end to sewer problems

30 September 2021 11:56 AM

WATCH LIVE: Minister Phaahla responds to SIU report into Digital Vibes

30 September 2021 10:44 AM

Warning of severe thunderstorms for parts of SA

30 September 2021 10:43 AM

