What’s Gone Viral - Salt on toast is Victoria Beckham's favourite food to eat, what's yours?

Today at 12:05 Health Ministry responds to SIU report findings and recommendation. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 12:10 President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with media post ANC manifesto launch. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.

Today at 12:15 Audio: Zweli Mkhize resigning as Health Minister was honourable- Ramaphosa. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:23 Deputy Police Minister leads ministerial Imbizo in Gugulethu The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry Spokesperson.

Today at 12:27 Community memebers from Zululand disrupt business breakfast held by the Distric Mayor in Durban. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.

Today at 12:37 GITOC Report - Murder by Contract , Targeted Killings in eastern and southern Africa. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kim Thomas, Analyst at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.

Today at 12:41 Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu hosts a symposium on rape, sexual violence and teenage pregnancy in Delft, Cape Town. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:45 The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on hospitals has stretched blood supplies in the country. SANBS appeals for help. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Khensani Mahlangu - Communications Officer at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)

Today at 12:52 Mandy's book of the week: Lessons from Charlotte Makgomo Mannya - Maxeke. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA.

Today at 18:13 capitec results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:50 ZOOM: Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus: Why digital marketing is dead! The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

