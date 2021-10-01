What’s Gone Viral - Rock legend Mick Jagger going unnoticed at bar before concert

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Patta Founder Edson Sabajo wishes South African anti apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu a happy 90th birthday, and the company is selling T-shirts in his honour around the world.
The French fishing industry threatens to stop exports to the UK in the run-up to Christmas.
A new dinosaur discovery
Sizwe Pamla, Cosatu Spokesperson.
The Congress of South African Trade Unions spokesperson Sizwe Pamla spoke about the nation wide strike on October 7 against wage freezes in the private and public sectors.
Deputy director-general in the private office of the president NamhlaMniki spoke about the inaugural Women's Economic Assembly, which aims to increase possibilities for women-owned enterprises and reduce inequality in important economic sectors.
21st Century executive director Craig Raath discusses how businesses that choose the hybrid model may find a balance between productivity and a sense of belonging.
New powers to stop climate change protestors blocking motorways.
A 114-year-old globe-trotting teddy bear goes up for auction.
KPMG CEO Ignatius Sehoole detailed their collaboration with Business Leadership SA, which included a survey of 50 South African CEOs across ten industries to evaluate their perspectives on economic growth possibilities.