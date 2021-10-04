What’s Gone Viral - Boy surprising best friend he had not seen for 3 years

Today at 18:13 Futuregrowth Community Property Fund acquires two prime shopping centres The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Smital Rambhai - Portfolio Manager at Futuregrowth Community Property Fund

Today at 18:14 Chief Justice Mogoeng’s tenure analysed as it comes to an end at midnight. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:42 CART ARY1 - Soccer Fans - The economics sporting fans at stadia and how stadia management is preparing for it. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bertie Grobbelaar - CEO at Stadium Management SA (SMSA)

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Tech with Toby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Cheif at Stuff Studios

Today at 19:08 Luxury of conversation brought to you Lexus LS 500 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Tlale - Owner / Fashion Designer at David Tlale Designs

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature - Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets by Warren Ingram The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

