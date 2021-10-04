What’s Gone Viral - Boy surprising best friend he had not seen for 3 years

Dentist, Hip hop artist and activist Alex Faizi Rawhani A.K.A Dr. Smile talked about what prompted him to write a song about mental health called 'jaded' and the research he conducted to better understand the various aspects of the illness.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Over a thousand migrants put their lives at risk ... crossing the English Channel from France this weekend.
Young female footballers from Afghanistan ... who fled to Pakistan ... seek sanctuary in the UK.
Altron CEO Mteto Nyati discusses whether the government is well prepared for cyber-attacks, following the cyber-attack on the Department of Justice in 2019 and the president's recent signing of a cybercrimes bill into law, bringing South Africa up to worldwide standards in the battle against cybercrime.
Middle East, Africa and Southern Asia Head at Virgin Atlantic Liezl Gericke reacts to South Africa's removal from the United Kingdom's red list, noting that the UK plays a critical role in the country's recovery as the country's most significant and largest source market for tourism arrivals.
100-year-old concentration camp guard goes on trial in Germany.
The Queen sends the Commonwealth games baton on its way around the world.
The audit manager for the plumbling Industry Registration Board Herman Strauss explained proper plumbing methods and why it's critical to hire a reputable plumber to complete the work correctly.
City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane provided feedback on how he will be serving citizens in Johannesburg following the passing of his predecessors Goeff Makhubo and Jodilee Matongo ahead of the local government elections.