University of Cape Town launches online high school

UCT Online High School Director & Principal Yandiswa Xhakaza announced the inauguration of its new online high school in collaboration with Valenture Institute, a Cape Town-based education technology firm, and received a resounding reaction. For a week, the institution will also sponsor the popular children's quiz show 'WizQuiz'. which plays every day on the Breakfast show.
100-year-old concentration camp guard goes on trial in Germany.
The Queen sends the Commonwealth games baton on its way around the world.
Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The audit manager for the plumbling Industry Registration Board Herman Strauss explained proper plumbing methods and why it's critical to hire a reputable plumber to complete the work correctly.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane provided feedback on how he will be serving citizens in Johannesburg following the passing of his predecessors Goeff Makhubo and Jodilee Matongo ahead of the local government elections.
Patta Founder Edson Sabajo wishes South African anti apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu a happy 90th birthday, and the company is selling T-shirts in his honour around the world.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The French fishing industry threatens to stop exports to the UK in the run-up to Christmas.
A new dinosaur discovery
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sizwe Pamla, Cosatu Spokesperson.