South Africa removed from UK red list from today

Middle East, Africa and Southern Asia Head at Virgin Atlantic Liezl Gericke reacts to South Africa's removal from the United Kingdom's red list, noting that the UK plays a critical role in the country's recovery as the country's most significant and largest source market for tourism arrivals.
Athletics South Africa president James Moloi provided details on the massive campaign to have people vaccinated or follow health protocols when attending sporting events at the stadium.LISTEN TO PODCAST
European energy issues Russia has denied hiking prices.
Captain Kirk in space star trek actor William Shatner’s over the moon.
Eyewitness news Senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia elaborated on Oscar Mabuyane's decision to go against the Hawks in order to prevent the police's lite investigating unit from investigating him.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Democratic Alliance Mayoral candidate for Johannesburg Dr. Mpho Phalatse responded to questions about why voters should vote for the party, the saga surrounding the phoenix poster, and what the party will do for Gauteng if elected.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang reacted to entrepreneur Rob Hersov, who said that black 'empowerment is theft' and even said that if previous President Nelson Mandel were still alive, he would vote DA.
Rivex Founder and CEO Sean Sanders explained that South Africans are interested in cryptocurrency adoption because many citizens have begun to invest in it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Toy gender California is playing gender politics in toy shops.
The Elk stuck in a Rubber Tyre rescued at last after 2 years.
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Health Department's acting Director-General Nicholas Crisp answered listeners' questions about vaccination certificates.LISTEN TO PODCAST