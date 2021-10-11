South Africa removed from UK red list from today

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Who are your competitors, how do you evaluate them and how do you compete smartly.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Do you know the risk of your investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
E-toll contracts have expired, the scheme is defunct now - Outa Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says there is less than 15% compliance and the user-pay scheme is dead in the wa... 14 October 2021 5:38 PM
[LISTEN] Some awkward insurance claims Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and Greta Goosen, head of customer experience at MiWay Insurance talk about some claims they hav... 14 October 2021 4:13 PM
Police Minister Cele to visit Gqeberha after road rage incident sparks violence They'll be going on a walkabout to find out more about the violence that's believed to have been sparked by a road rage incident i... 14 October 2021 12:18 PM
The ANC is an instrument of the people, not the other way around - Mac Maharaj The book 'Breakthrough: The Struggles and Secret Talks that Brought Apartheid South Africa to the Negotiating Table' is written by... 14 October 2021 1:57 PM
Jacob Zuma supporters gather to host welcome home prayer session in his honour Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso gives more insight on the event hosted for the former president. 14 October 2021 12:57 PM
EC ANC's Mabuyane heads to court, wants Hawks probe declared unconstitutional Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia unpacks ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane going to court to fight Hawks investigation. 14 October 2021 8:40 AM
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...). 14 October 2021 6:53 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots' Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi. 13 October 2021 9:01 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode 'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco 13 October 2021 6:52 PM
'Always be kind': Chat between 702's Clement & Kenny from 2009 warms hearts In 2009, 19-year-old Clement Manyathela could never have imagined he would be colleagues with one of the people he looked up to, K... 13 October 2021 2:35 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
Nokia to release classic brick phone for 20th anniversary Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2021 8:42 AM
Couple caught cheating at London Marathon say they are sorry Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Spoof video of ANC cheating other parties goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2021 10:00 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
South Africa removed from UK red list from today

South Africa removed from UK red list from today

11 October 2021 7:08 AM

Middle East, Africa and Southern Asia Head at Virgin Atlantic Liezl Gericke reacts to South Africa's removal from the United Kingdom's red list, noting that the UK plays a critical role in the country's recovery as the country's most significant and largest source market for tourism arrivals.

 


Athletics massive vaccination drive to return fans to stadium

14 October 2021 9:16 AM

Athletics South Africa president James Moloi provided details on the massive campaign to have people vaccinated or follow health protocols when attending sporting events at the stadium.

The World View - Archery attack in Norway dead & wounded & a suspect under arrest

14 October 2021 8:32 AM

European energy issues Russia has denied hiking prices.

Captain Kirk in space star trek actor William Shatner’s over the moon.

 

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane heads to court in an effort to stop Hawks investigation against him.

14 October 2021 8:26 AM

Eyewitness news Senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia elaborated on Oscar Mabuyane's decision to go against the Hawks in order to prevent the police's lite investigating unit from investigating him.

What’s Gone Viral - Couple caught cheating at London Marathon say they are sorry

14 October 2021 8:00 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Is the DA ready to take Johannesburg?

14 October 2021 7:34 AM

Democratic Alliance Mayoral candidate for Johannesburg Dr. Mpho Phalatse responded to questions about why voters should vote for the party, the saga surrounding the phoenix poster, and what the party will do for Gauteng if elected.

Has reconciliation died?

14 October 2021 7:05 AM

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang reacted to entrepreneur Rob Hersov, who said that black 'empowerment is theft' and even said that if previous President Nelson Mandel were still alive, he would vote DA.

           

Many South Africans are investing in cryptocurrency

13 October 2021 9:18 AM

Rivex Founder and CEO Sean Sanders explained that South Africans are interested in cryptocurrency adoption because many citizens have begun to invest in it.

The World View - Kim Jong Un’s intends to ramp up North Korea’s military

13 October 2021 8:33 AM

Toy gender California is playing gender politics in toy shops.

The Elk stuck in a Rubber Tyre rescued at last after 2 years.

 

What’s Gone Viral - Post Office workers caught plucking chickens in the sorting room

13 October 2021 8:01 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

All you need to know about the vaccine certificate

13 October 2021 7:32 AM

The Health Department's acting Director-General Nicholas Crisp answered listeners' questions about vaccination certificates.

