Is Government prepared for Cyberattacks?

Altron CEO Mteto Nyati discusses whether the government is well prepared for cyber-attacks, following the cyber-attack on the Department of Justice in 2019 and the president's recent signing of a cybercrimes bill into law, bringing South Africa up to worldwide standards in the battle against cybercrime.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on the reasons for the governance failure in maintaining roads in Johannesburg, and Sanral admitting a one-third drop in revenue from e-tolls in Gauteng in the fiscal year to end-March 2021, despite R2.7-billion in government guarantees for the project.
Prince Charles says his Aston Martin car runs on cheese and wine.
Paul McCartney reveals he wasn't to blame for the break-up of the Beatles.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane discusses the Pothole Patrol's launch and what he aims to do to improve the city.
Discovery Insure chief executive Anton Ossip described the pothole patrol app, which aims to improve the condition of Johannesburg's roads.
Dentist, Hip hop artist and activist Alex Faizi Rawhani A.K.A Dr. Smile talked about what prompted him to write a song about mental health called 'jaded' and the research he conducted to better understand the various aspects of the illness.
Over a thousand migrants put their lives at risk ... crossing the English Channel from France this weekend.
Young female footballers from Afghanistan ... who fled to Pakistan ... seek sanctuary in the UK.
Middle East, Africa and Southern Asia Head at Virgin Atlantic Liezl Gericke reacts to South Africa's removal from the United Kingdom's red list, noting that the UK plays a critical role in the country's recovery as the country's most significant and largest source market for tourism arrivals.