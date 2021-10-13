Department of just to deal with apartheid-era court jurisdiction

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zuma set to reveal details of criminal complaint against downer
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:16
EWN: Health Minister to monitor vaccine rollout for 12-17 years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
EWN: Action SA vs IEC court case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 16:20
UCT's council approves plans for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng - Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: Andre De Ruyter, on 15 February, promised a substantial reduction in load shedding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hilton Trollip energy sector specialist
Today at 17:10
Has identity politics era returned?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Zwelethu Jolobe, Associate Professor at University of Cape Town
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
How municipalities can help aid SA's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Johann Kirsten - Director at Bureau for Economic Research
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alana Aylmer
Today at 19:08
SA's Business Rescue System has been recognized by a US Court as a viable working system
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:13
How gender pay gaps is affecting pension outcomes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vickie Lange - Head of Research, Best Practice and Academy at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - How productive are you & why you should lose sleep over it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How should you invest for your children and grandchildren
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Workplace mandatory vaccination: Employers must do a risk assessment Webber Wentzel senior associate Brett Abrahams says where employees object to vaccination on medical or constitutional grounds tha... 21 October 2021 1:32 PM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Florence Masebe: I still want to play a witch or down-and-out roles In this edition of Hanging Out with Clement, actress Florence Masebe talks about her childhood, career and how she overcame a shoo... 21 October 2021 11:54 AM
SADC's Ramaphosa sends envoys to eSwatini: 'It is time to intervene decisively' Amidst pro-democracy protests in the kingdom, former Cabinet minister Jeff Radebe says when Eswatini sneezes the whole of SADC wil... 21 October 2021 12:43 PM
Competition watchdog to hold public hearings on inclusivity of e-commerce sites Competition Commission chief economist James Hodge says the virtual hearings will happen from 2-19 November. 21 October 2021 8:09 AM
If bill is passed companies who don't reduce emissions to pay higher carbon tax Eds Systems Business Development head Eckart Zollner reflects on the new bill aimed at fast-tracking SA to be a greener economy. 21 October 2021 7:20 AM
Seifsa says wage agreement reached with striking Numsa steel sector workers The strike by workers affiliated to Numsa entered its third week, with the union demanding an 8% salary hike. 21 October 2021 11:26 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Florence Masebe: I still want to play a witch or down-and-out roles In this edition of Hanging Out with Clement, actress Florence Masebe talks about her childhood, career and how she overcame a shoo... 21 October 2021 11:54 AM
[WATCH] Elephant killing crocodile stalking its calf goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 October 2021 8:25 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe's richest men The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
'There are Equatorial Guinea mercenaries in eSwatini doing the shooting' John Perlman speaks to Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele about the update in the country amid pro-democracy... 20 October 2021 5:03 PM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Department of just to deal with apartheid-era court jurisdiction

Department of just to deal with apartheid-era court jurisdiction

13 October 2021 7:03 AM

Ministry Of Justice & Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri provided information on the formation of a rationalisation committee to rationalise court jurisdiction to improve access to justice.


Protests continue in eSwatini

21 October 2021 9:47 AM

The ongoing mass action in Eswatini is still calling for the regime of King Mswati III to be overthrown. Samu, a student journalist from eSwatini called into Bongani Bingwea's show to discuss the present state of the country.

How to deal with horrible bosses?

21 October 2021 9:22 AM

Employment law attorney Shungu Mariti provided advice on how to deal with a bad boss. This discussion was sparked by a discussion on 'horrible bosses' on the show's daily feature

The World View - President in trouble an inquiry in Brazil alleges pandemic crimes

21 October 2021 9:18 AM

A German mercenary army 2 ex soldiers are on trial.
 
A Chinese Jurassic park scientists are contemplating a real life version.

 

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Elephant killing crocodile stalking its calf

21 October 2021 8:05 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Public hearings on the market investigation of online intermediation platforms

21 October 2021 7:44 AM

Competition Commission chief economist James Hodge responds to the growing importance of the online economy and concerns about competition in these emerging markets in other countries. Earlier this year, the Competition Commission launched an investigation into competition and participation in the online economy, which included Uber, Takealot, Avis, and BidorBuy.

           

A new bill aims to levy a higher carbon tax on polluters.

21 October 2021 7:05 AM

Eckart Zollner elaborated on the proposed new bill to impose a higher carbon tax rate on businesses that fail to reduce emissions, which is intended to accelerate the country's transition to a greener economy.

           

Africa Wednesday

20 October 2021 9:21 AM

Journalist Crystal Ordersen discussed the ongoing political turmoil in Sudan as well as the new malaria drug for children, which took 30 years to develop.

The World View - Global shortages a range of supply issues in different countries

20 October 2021 8:33 AM

Poles apart Poland is in a bitter legal row with the European Union.
 
Browned off in Windsor the gruesome tale of falling sewage. 

 

What’s Gone Viral - New sport alert: Balloon World Cup has everyone in stitches

20 October 2021 8:07 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

What you need to know about teens getting vaccinated

20 October 2021 7:33 AM

Afrocentric general manager Dr. Samukeliso Dube responded to questions about South African teenagers being eligible for the one-shot Pfizer vaccine, as announced by the health department.

SADC's Ramaphosa sends envoys to eSwatini: 'It is time to intervene decisively'

Politics

Competition watchdog to hold public hearings on inclusivity of e-commerce sites

Politics

The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place

Africa Lifestyle Entertainment Local

Sixth man arrested and joins Mandla Msibi in group accused of double murder

21 October 2021 3:11 PM

Electoral Act doesn't require an abbreviation, ActionSA argues in court

21 October 2021 1:52 PM

Radebe says SADC hoping to find lasting solution to Eswatini crisis

21 October 2021 12:57 PM

