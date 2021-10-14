What’s Gone Viral - Couple caught cheating at London Marathon say they are sorry

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
KFM early breakfast host and fitness correspondent Liezel Van Der Westhuizen provided an update on the Absa Cape Epic, which will take place in 2021 and will see cyclists cycle 600 kilometres across rugged, scenic, and unexplored terrain.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Northern Ireland’s 100 years marked by a controversial cathedral service.
The United States of vikings Columbus didn’t get there first.
John Perlman, Afternoon Drive Host.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
People's united democratic movement secretary general Wandile Dludlu reacted to the deployment of envoys to eSwatini by Southern African Development Community countries to quell the unrest that saw one person killed and at least 80 people injured by security forces in the latest wave of pre-democracy protests.LISTEN TO PODCAST
African National Congress Ward councillor candidate Boitumelo Thage spoke about her plans to improve the socio-economic conditions in Tshwane's ward 98 as the youngest ward councillor candidate and Tshwane's youngest female candidate.
The ongoing mass action in Eswatini is still calling for the regime of King Mswati III to be overthrown. Samu, a student journalist from eSwatini called into Bongani Bingwea's show to discuss the present state of the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Employment law attorney Shungu Mariti provided advice on how to deal with a bad boss. This discussion was sparked by a discussion on 'horrible bosses' on the show's daily feature 'What's gone viral' about a man who took some time off because his father had died, to which his unyielding boss said he was being a victim because he had lost his grandmother and uncle.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A German mercenary army 2 ex soldiers are on trial.
A Chinese Jurassic park scientists are contemplating a real life version.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST