What’s Gone Viral - Strange encounter with big canine helps remove man's fear of dogs

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Miss SA Lalela Mswane spoke about her win, her upbringing, and what she hopes to achieve as Miss South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A Chef’s horror story jailed in Dubai over a drugs misunderstanding.
Winter Olympic protests as the flame was lit in Greece for Beijing 2022.
Action SA leader Herman Mashaba gave details on how his party plans to make a change his candidacy for the city's mayoralty.
Professor of international relations Wits university John Stremlau paid respect to Colin Powell, the first black US secretary of state, whose leadership in numerous Republican administrations influenced American foreign policy in the final years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st. Powell has passed on at the age of 84 of COVID-19 complications.
KFM early breakfast host and fitness correspondent Liezel Van Der Westhuizen provided an update on the ' Absa Cape Epic,' an eight-day 619km mountain bike race.
A murdered British politician MPs safety is in question as a result.
Colombia’s wild hippos officials are having to take drastic action.
Minister of health Joe Phaahla shared information about teenagers being the next in line for COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as an update on whether the country was able to vaccinate more than a quarter of the adult population.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Environmental lawyer at Gwina Attorneys Madoda Koti emphasizes municipalities' responsibilities and the impact of landfills on the environment, climate change, and groundbreaking legal cases.