Public hearings on the market investigation of online intermediation platforms

Competition Commission chief economist James Hodge responds to the growing importance of the online economy and concerns about competition in these emerging markets in other countries. Earlier this year, the Competition Commission launched an investigation into competition and participation in the online economy, which included Uber, Takealot, Avis, and BidorBuy.
Senior Breakfast Show producer Andiswa Makanda bids farewell after 11 years at Talk radio 702.
Santa shoebox project CEO Deborah Zelenzniak discussed their initiative that looks to provide underprivileged children in South Africa and Namibia with personalised gifts of essential items and treats.
The climate summit climate the heavens open before COP26 opens.
Squid game Halloween New York schools are banning the costumes.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa, EFF Election Spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys and President of Action SA Herman Mashaba gave details as to why citizens should vote for their political party in this year's local government elections.
Chief Executive and artistic director of the Johannesburg Philharmonic orchestra Bongani Tembe spoke about the return of live symphony concerts at the Linder Auditorium, where the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Special Spring Concerts.
Weaponising energy Moldova’s problem with big brother Russia.
2 Tier Coronavirus rules Germany & Austria are on a Covid-19 carve up.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Energy Expert & CEO at Energy Thought Leader Mike Roussouw reacted to Eskom moving to loadshedding stage 4, how leaders have failed South African citizens when it comes to electricity, and how Eskom is at its worst.
Road freight association CEO Gavin Kelly responded to Minister Fikile Mbalula's announcement that he has proposed regulations to the National Road Traffic Act that could prohibit foreign nationals from operating South African registered trucks with foreign professionals driving permits.