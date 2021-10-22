KFM early breakfast host and fitness correspondent Liezel Van Der Westhuizen provided an update on the Absa Cape Epic, which will take place in 2021 and will see cyclists cycle 600 kilometres across rugged, scenic, and unexplored terrain.
A Japanese joker attack a knife & arson attack on Halloween in Tokyo.
The death of Mr Tiramisu RIP the man who gave us the Italian dessert.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz discussed why these may be the most uncertain elections South Africa has held since democracy, as well as his predictions for who may be leading in the polls.LISTEN TO PODCAST
IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi responded to any last-minute questions that citizens might have about voting today at the polls.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird spoke about how the media in South Africa should cover elections in a free and fair manner for political parties, countering fake news, and ensuring that media houses are held accountable for how they cover independent candidates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Senior Breakfast Show producer Andiswa Makanda bids farewell after 11 years at Talk radio 702.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Santa shoebox project CEO Deborah Zelenzniak discussed their initiative that looks to provide underprivileged children in South Africa and Namibia with personalised gifts of essential items and treats.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The climate summit climate the heavens open before COP26 opens.
Squid game Halloween New York schools are banning the costumes.
Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa, EFF Election Spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys and President of Action SA Herman Mashaba gave details as to why citizens should vote for their political party in this year's local government elections.LISTEN TO PODCAST