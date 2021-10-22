Absa Cape Epic

Today at 18:08 Local Elections: What happened at the polls today? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News

125 125

Today at 18:13 Analyses of the local elections The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tasneem Essop - Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute (SWOP)

125 125

Today at 18:15 Transnet’s record R8.4bn loss compared toto a R7.9bn profit previously. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Portia Derby

125 125

Today at 18:27 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin

125 125

Today at 18:39 Squid Game cryptocurrency rockets then plummets damp squib. What should you know about this The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com

125 125

Today at 18:49 ZOOM Tech with Toby: Facebook is rebranding itself as Meta. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios

125 125

Today at 19:08 COP26, Eskom and sustainable energy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paul O'Flaherty - Africa Head at EY-Parthenon (EY’s Strategy Consulting arm)

125 125

Today at 19:19 ZOOM : Business Book feature - Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work by Greg Mills The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation

125 125