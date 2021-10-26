South Africa's  first all gay men's choir

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - personal share portfolios using your retirement funds.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
PUBLIC PROTECTOR REMEDIAL ACTION: Mabuyane and Madikizela granted interim relief John Perlman speaks to Oscar Mabuyane's lawyer Ngqibo Sakhela about an interim interdict to stay the Public Protector's remedial a... 26 October 2021 5:50 PM
Mayor Moerane to Eskom: JHB deserves special treatment regarding load shedding Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane was speaking at the launch of the city’s energy mix plan on Monday as it works on exploring gas and sola... 26 October 2021 4:57 PM
View all Local
It is in public interest that Reserve Bank is held accountable - Sipho Pityana The former Busa president says the regulator acted unlawfully in blocking his appointment as Absa chairperson. 26 October 2021 1:12 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC' Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefolaro reports from the North West about the water situation and the activities ahead of the... 25 October 2021 4:30 PM
View all Politics
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolau of Aspen Pharmacare. 25 October 2021 6:35 PM
View all Business
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says for Cricket South Africa to order players to take the knee in the middle of a tournament... 26 October 2021 2:38 PM
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
View all Sport
Daughter slammed for posting disrespectful selfie at dad's funeral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:27 AM
Passenger's hair disturbing another person in plane has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:18 AM
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes biting daughter's toenails goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 October 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
View all Africa
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
South Africa's  first all gay men's choir

South Africa's  first all gay men's choir

26 October 2021 9:28 AM

Member of Mzantsi gay choir Sihle Mazibuko spoke of being the first gay choir in South Africa and how their own activism through music.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Afghanistan’s hunger crisis a terrible famine is looming large

26 October 2021 8:45 AM

The Glasgow climate summit negative signs 5 days before. 
 
Covid-19 quackery a warning about fake & stupid treatments. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Passenger's hair disturbing another person in plane

26 October 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sudan’s military leader declares a state of emergency

26 October 2021 7:40 AM

Head of Africa Peace and Security Governance Programme at the Institute for Security Studies,  Dr. Andrews Atta-Asamoah offered an update on Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was placed under house arrest after they had allegedly declined to endorse a coup attempt.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane for President in 2024?

26 October 2021 7:37 AM

One South Africa movement founder Mmusi Maimane outlined the concept behind independent candidates contesting municipal elections, stating that if they failed to deliver on their promises, they would be removed before the end of their terms.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is South Africa on the verge of a fourth COVID-19 outbreak?

26 October 2021 7:06 AM

Member and actuary of the Actuarial Society of South Africa (ASSA)  Adam Lowe elaborated on their findings, stating that there is enough evidence to believe that a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections will appear in December, with the severity of the infections depending on whether South Africa meets its vaccine target.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why do brands discontinue sponsorships in order to protect their brands?

25 October 2021 9:18 AM

Brand and cmmunications strategist Clive Simpkins discussed how sponsors should deal with controversy surrounding a celebrity advocating for their brand, as well as how much it hurts their bottom line.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The capture of a Colombian drug lord Otoniel set to be extradited

25 October 2021 8:42 AM

A film set vigil after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

Britain’s Worker Shortage a dire lack of a Mary Poppins & b Santas! 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Man U legend Paul Scholes biting daughter's toenails

25 October 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spate of kidnappings in South Africa & what you need to know

25 October 2021 7:35 AM

Herman Bosman, Head of Kidnapping, Hostage Survival & Extortion, Tsu International.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

PUBLIC PROTECTOR REMEDIAL ACTION: Mabuyane and Madikizela granted interim relief

Local

City of Joburg officers do not respect anything - Informal traders

Local

PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance'

Sport

EWN Highlights

R350 grant recipients call for govt to make it permanent: ‘It’s a lifeline’

26 October 2021 7:14 PM

Mabuyane granted interim interdict against PP report accusing him of corruption

26 October 2021 5:49 PM

Zuma to appeal court ruling retaining prosecutor Downer in corruption trial

26 October 2021 5:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA