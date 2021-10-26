What’s Gone Viral - Passenger's hair disturbing another person in plane

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Member of Mzantsi gay choir Sihle Mazibuko spoke of being the first gay choir in South Africa and how their own activism through music.
The Glasgow climate summit negative signs 5 days before.
Covid-19 quackery a warning about fake & stupid treatments.
Head of Africa Peace and Security Governance Programme at the Institute for Security Studies, Dr. Andrews Atta-Asamoah offered an update on Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was placed under house arrest after they had allegedly declined to endorse a coup attempt.
One South Africa movement founder Mmusi Maimane outlined the concept behind independent candidates contesting municipal elections, stating that if they failed to deliver on their promises, they would be removed before the end of their terms.
Member and actuary of the Actuarial Society of South Africa (ASSA) Adam Lowe elaborated on their findings, stating that there is enough evidence to believe that a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections will appear in December, with the severity of the infections depending on whether South Africa meets its vaccine target.
Brand and cmmunications strategist Clive Simpkins discussed how sponsors should deal with controversy surrounding a celebrity advocating for their brand, as well as how much it hurts their bottom line.
A film set vigil after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.
Britain’s Worker Shortage a dire lack of a Mary Poppins & b Santas!
