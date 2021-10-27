CSA instructs players to take the knee against racism

Lungani Zama, International Freelance Sport Journalist.
With Crystal Orderson, Southern Africa editor.
The queen’s health questions she has pulled out of a trip to COP26.
The princess who chose love & Japan is in shock as a result.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Jeoffrey Matshoba, Air Traffic Management Executive at Air Traffic & Navigation Services.
Member of Mzantsi gay choir Sihle Mazibuko spoke of being the first gay choir in South Africa and how their own activism through music.
The Glasgow climate summit negative signs 5 days before.
Covid-19 quackery a warning about fake & stupid treatments.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Head of Africa Peace and Security Governance Programme at the Institute for Security Studies, Dr. Andrews Atta-Asamoah offered an update on Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was placed under house arrest after they had allegedly declined to endorse a coup attempt.
One South Africa movement founder Mmusi Maimane outlined the concept behind independent candidates contesting municipal elections, stating that if they failed to deliver on their promises, they would be removed before the end of their terms.