What to expect at the polling stations?

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 15:10
EWN: Mpumalanga Election coverage
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist
Guests
Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist
125
Today at 15:16
EWN: Emfuleni Election coverage
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 15:20
EWN: Garden Route Election Coverage
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 15:45
EWN: Kayelitsha Election Coverage
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 15:50
EWN: North West Election Coverage
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
125
Today at 16:10
The need for skilled leaders in local government
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:20
Change Party has another party's name on the PR ballot
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lesiba Molokomme, Founder of Change Party
Guests
Lesiba Molokomme, Founder of Change Party
125
Today at 16:46
EWN: Alexandra and Sandton
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 16:50
EWN: Ethekwini
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
125
Today at 17:20
Election Coverage: Tshwane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
125
Today at 17:24
EWN: Township vote in Soweto
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
125
Today at 18:08
Local Elections: What happened at the polls today?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News
125
Today at 18:13
Analyses of the local elections
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tasneem Essop - Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute (SWOP)
Guests
Tasneem Essop - Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute (SWOP)
125
Today at 18:15
Transnet’s record R8.4bn loss compared toto a R7.9bn profit previously.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Portia Derby
Guests
Portia Derby
125
Today at 18:27
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
125
Today at 18:39
Squid Game cryptocurrency rockets then plummets damp squib. What should you know about this
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
125
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby: Facebook is rebranding itself as Meta.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
125
Today at 19:08
COP26, Eskom and sustainable energy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul O'Flaherty - Africa Head at EY-Parthenon (EY’s Strategy Consulting arm)
Guests
Paul O'Flaherty - Africa Head at EY-Parthenon (EY’s Strategy Consulting arm)
125
Today at 19:19
ZOOM : Business Book feature - Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work by Greg Mills
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Stephen van Coller, EOH CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up