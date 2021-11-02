CSIR uses a 'World class 'prediction model to determine the outcome of the Local Government Elections results

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
YOU'VE BEEN WARNED: Eskom says power cuts may be implemented at short notice The utility requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained. 2 November 2021 10:02 AM
Petrol to increase by R1.21 at midnight The Energy Department said diesel goes up by R1.48 while illuminating paraffin will be up by R1.45. 2 November 2021 6:21 AM
Newzroom Afrika outraged by arrest of journalist News director Katy Katopodis says this is an attack on media freedom and it is an abuse of power by police. 1 November 2021 2:50 PM
View all Local
In most stations presiding officers went extra mile - IEC The commission's vice chairperson Janet Love gives more insight on what transpired on voting day. 2 November 2021 7:55 AM
'There was low voter turnout in townships compared to those in suburbs' Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is at the IEC Results Operation Center. 2 November 2021 7:22 AM
Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia. 1 November 2021 6:54 PM
View all Politics
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
Transnet CEO Portia Derby explains loss of R8.4 billion – it’s first in years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby. 1 November 2021 7:11 PM
'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute. 1 November 2021 6:29 PM
View all Business
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Guys caught stealing public plants has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Parents slammed for telling kids to take bucket of halloween sweets Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2021 8:13 AM
[WATCH] Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 November 2021 8:23 AM
View all Entertainment
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
CSIR uses a 'World class 'prediction model to determine the outcome of the Local Government Elections results

CSIR uses a 'World class 'prediction model to determine the outcome of the Local Government Elections results

2 November 2021 7:36 AM

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) statistician Prof Pravesh Debba offered a broad description of how the masses have left their mark at polling stations by employing their election outcome prediction model before the results are announced.

 


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Calls for anti-GBV education to be taught in schools?

2 November 2021 9:22 AM

Social Entrepreneur & Activist Amahle Ntshinga highlighted their appeal to the South African public to sign a petition that will ensure that all South Africans, particularly women, girls, and members of the LGBTQ+ community, live in a safer country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The climate summit begins with pipes, poetry & VIPs

2 November 2021 8:44 AM

Closed because of 1 Covid19 case the decision by Disneyland in China.
 
The word of the year as chosen by the Oxford English Dictionary. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Guys caught stealing public plants

2 November 2021 8:08 AM

 What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The IEC faces additional challenges

2 November 2021 7:30 AM

Vice chairperson at the Independent electoral commission Janet Love replied to some of the problems that the IEC is experiencing, particularly in light of the disruptions that occurred over the special voter's weekend and on the 1st of November.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IEC slowly releases results for local Government Elections

2 November 2021 7:09 AM

EWN Reporter, Theto Mahlakoana provided elections update as the results start trickling live at the Results Operation Center in Tshwane.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - COP 26 the climate summit finally gets underway in Glasgow

1 November 2021 9:20 AM

A Japanese joker attack a knife & arson attack on Halloween in Tokyo.
 
The death of Mr Tiramisu RIP the man who gave us the Italian dessert. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview

1 November 2021 8:00 AM

 What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Logal Government Elections poll outlook

1 November 2021 7:33 AM

Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz discussed why these may be the most uncertain elections South Africa has held since democracy, as well as his predictions for who may be leading in the polls.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to expect at the polling stations?

1 November 2021 7:28 AM

IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi responded to any last-minute questions that citizens might have about voting today at the polls.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

YOU'VE BEEN WARNED: Eskom says power cuts may be implemented at short notice

Local

'There was low voter turnout in townships compared to those in suburbs'

Politics

In most stations presiding officers went extra mile - IEC

Politics

EWN Highlights

With grid under pressure, Eskom warns of power cuts at short notice

2 November 2021 10:17 AM

Mabuyane denies Zille claim that ANC propping up smaller EC parties

2 November 2021 9:57 AM

DA takes early lead in Cape Town, as ANC & CCC in close battle

2 November 2021 9:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA